Chargers' Justin Herbert Earned 'Ultimate Respect' After 2022 Rib Injury, HC Says

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during his team's second game last season, but he didn't miss any games en route to leading the Bolts to their first playoff appearance in four years.

On Wednesday, head coach Brandon Staley told Tom Pelissero and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network that Herbert's drive to play through the injury "proved that he's one of the guys" and led him gaining "the ultimate respect."

"What he did last year is he proved that he's one of the guys," Staley said (3:13 mark).

"When you go through a fractured rib cartilage and you don't miss a game and you play like he did and kind of will us to the playoffs, that's how you gain the ultimate respect within your locker room, around the league."

Herbert, who is entering his fourth NFL season, completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns (10 interceptions).

Those are solid numbers, but Herbert looked like he was en route to an All-Pro season after his first two weeks. Over that stretch, the ex-Oregon star completed 59-of-82 passes (71.95 percent) for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one pick.

The injury certainly hindered his ceiling. The Chargers also apparently weren't pleased with the team's offensive performance overall and changed coordinators, adding Kellen Moore from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ultimately, a healthy Herbert could be in line for a breakout season. He has the respect of his teammates, a world of potential and a great coach in Moore who can lead him to great heights.