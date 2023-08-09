Jets' Aaron Rodgers Offers Advice to Bryce Young; Says Panthers Are in 'Good Hands'

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

New York Jets quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers offered major praise for Carolina Panthers rookie signal-caller Bryce Young on Wednesday as the two teams continued joint practices in Spartanburg, South Carolina prior to their preseason game this weekend.

"I like the kid a lot," Rodgers told reporters (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

"We share an agent so I've known about him for a long time. I loved watching him in college. I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws. I trust a guy like Adam. Him and I have been buddies for a long time, and he raves about him. So, I think Carolina is in good hands."

Adam is in reference to new Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, who just joined Carolina as a free agent after nine years with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers started for the Green Bay Packers for 15 seasons before being traded to the Jets, and he's enjoyed plenty of success along the way, including a Super Bowl XLV victory. He knows a thing or to about making it in the NFL, and he offered some advice (and more praise) to Young in the presser.

"Be gentle with yourself," Rodgers said. "It's a long journey. It feels like every little snap and practice is the end of the world if it doesn't go right. It's just not true. It's a long journey. It's about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and doing the little things every day. But I think he's got a good head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."

Young also had praise for Rodgers, too, noting how his ability to throw from different arm angles influenced him growing up.

"He kind of opened that window for people to change their arm angles," Young said about Rodgers, who he called a "pioneer" in that realm, per Steve Reed of the Associated Pres.

"He was one of those main guys that was able to perform consistently, and make that a part of who he was. ... He's been doing that for a longer than it has been talked about."

Young has received a heap of praise from numerous sources throughout the offseason after Carolina selected him first overall in the NFL draft. Rodgers is yet another person impressed with his work, but his words obviously hold great weight given his resume.

As for this week, Carolina is set to host the Jets on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.