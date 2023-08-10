Grading Knicks' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Contract: Four years, $50 million

The Analysis: Knicks fans are almost certain to love Donte DiVincenzo, and not solely for the fact that he was once college teammates with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau will be a huge backer of New York's newest addition, too.

DiVincenzo is, in essence, a two-way hustler who adds value with his energy, versatility and ability to almost always wind up in the right spot at the right time.



And honestly, that description probably undersells his skill set. He can impact almost every spot on the stat sheet—and every facet of the game—and masterfully blends his talents however his team needs. Whether it's a timely triple, an on-target delivery, a transition bucket, a defensive stop or a tracked-down loose ball, he can provide it.



Shooting can be a swing skill for the 6'4" combo guard—he has twice shot better than 37 percent from range and thrice finished with sub-34 three-point percentages—but if he maintains the gains he made this past season (career highs of 2.1 triples and a 39.7 percent splash rate), he'll easily earn his keep.

If his shooting regresses to more of a league-average mark, he'll be more of a solid value than a free-agency steal.



The Grade: B+