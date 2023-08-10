Grading Knicks' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

Grading Knicks' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA OffseasonAugust 10, 2023
While the New York Knicks seemingly have the assets needed to broker the NBA's next blockbuster trade, the theme of their offseason was simple: Run it back.
They made a few moves around the margins—adding Donte DiVincenzo, subtracting Obi Toppin—but by and large, they maintained the key members of the club who helped tally a 10-win improvement during the 2022-23 season.
They did make a few appearances in the league's transaction log, though, so let's revisit those maneuvers and attach letter grades to the value of those deals.
Signing Donte DiVincenzo
The Contract: Four years, $50 million
The Analysis: Knicks fans are almost certain to love Donte DiVincenzo, and not solely for the fact that he was once college teammates with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. Knicks skipper Tom Thibodeau will be a huge backer of New York's newest addition, too.
DiVincenzo is, in essence, a two-way hustler who adds value with his energy, versatility and ability to almost always wind up in the right spot at the right time.
And honestly, that description probably undersells his skill set. He can impact almost every spot on the stat sheet—and every facet of the game—and masterfully blends his talents however his team needs. Whether it's a timely triple, an on-target delivery, a transition bucket, a defensive stop or a tracked-down loose ball, he can provide it.
Shooting can be a swing skill for the 6'4" combo guard—he has twice shot better than 37 percent from range and thrice finished with sub-34 three-point percentages—but if he maintains the gains he made this past season (career highs of 2.1 triples and a 39.7 percent splash rate), he'll easily earn his keep.
If his shooting regresses to more of a league-average mark, he'll be more of a solid value than a free-agency steal.
The Grade: B+
Extending Josh Hart
The Extension: Four years, $81 million
The Analysis: From almost the moment Hart arrived in New York at the 2023 trade deadline, he spoke of his desire to make the Empire State his long-term hoops home.
The Knicks have effectively granted that wish, as they're reportedly finalizing the aforementioned extension terms with the versatile swingman, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Tack on the player option Hart picked up for the 2023-24 campaign, and he's set to collect $94 million over the next five seasons. That's a healthy investment—even by NBA standards—but he's worth the pact, particularly if he shoots anything like he did after the trade (58.6/51.9/78.9 slash line over 25 games).
The 28-year-old is most valuable as an energizer, since he can defend multiple positions, pass and grab more rebounds than anyone would expect from a 6'5", 215-pounder.
But if the Knicks can find a way to up his offensive aggressiveness without losing his newfound efficiency, they could have a real bargain on their hands.
The Grade: B
Trading Obi Toppin
The Trade: Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two future second-round picks
The Analysis: There is no real way to sugarcoat this. Toppin's three-year tenure with the team will go down as a disappointment.
Expectations were high for the 2020 draft's No. 8 pick, but he never really had the chance to meet—let alone, exceed—them. He was trapped behind All-NBA forward Julius Randle, forcing him to settle for a second-team, moderate-minutes role. He averaged fewer than 15 minutes per night over three seasons, and that number clearly took a toll on him at times.
His lack of exposure surely didn't help his trade value, and with his rookie contract set to expire at season's end, the Knicks were left shopping an unproven rental. Despite his lofty draft position, New York didn't have a great asset on its hands.
Now, you could knock the Knicks for effectively devaluing their own asset, but that wouldn't change his trade market. All things considered, a pair of future second-rounders isn't an awful return for a 25-year-old who has yet to establish his NBA niche.
The Grade: C-