Video: Titans Reveal Latest Renderings of $2.1B Stadium Set to Open in 2027

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have revealed a preview look at their new $2.1 billion stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

The new stadium will hold about 62,000 people and include an "enclosed, translucent roof" too. The building will also have exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville. In addition, the stadium will have a 12,000 square-foot community center to host year-round events.

Cassandra Stephenson of the Tennesseean, who also outlined the financing behind this $2.1 billion deal in great detail in April, also noted more facts about the new stadium.

"The 1.7 million-square-foot facility would be perched on 15 acres of Metro-owned land near the interstate, bracketed by a 20-acre 'Stadium Village,'" Stephenson wrote.

"A large public park would stretch from the stadium to the Cumberland River, which would serve as an alternative 'tailgate' space, as the new plans feature 5,000 fewer parking spots."

The stadium will be ready in 2027. Until then, games and events will still occur at the Titans' current Nissan Stadium home. The new stadium will be built on the east side of Nissan.

As for now, the 2023 Titans will open their home slate at Nissan on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.