Broncos' Mike McGlinchey Expected to Miss 'A Few Weeks' with Sprained Knee Injury

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to be out a few weeks with a knee sprain, head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the injury occurred when McGlinchey got rolled up on during a 9-on-7 running drill at training camp on Tuesday. He was able to limp off the field on his own power.

Klis added that McGlinchey was expected to miss two or three weeks but that there was hope he'd be ready for the team's Sept. 10 regular-season opener at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos went all-out to retool their offense this offseason after the team finished last in scoring in 2022.

That included picking up McGlinchey in free agency on a five-year, $87.5 million contract from the San Francisco 49ers to be the team's new right tackle.

Denver also added Payton, who led some of the best offenses in football for a decade-and-a-half when he coached the New Orleans Saints (2006-2021).

McGlinchey is obviously a big part of the Broncos' plans going forward as they hope to make the Russell Wilson era work in Denver.

Hopefully he's back in time for Week 1, but if not, veteran tackle Cam Fleming figures to be the next man up.

He's listed as McGlinchey's top backup on the latest unofficial depth chart. The two-time Super Bowl champion has played nine NFL seasons for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Broncos, who he joined in 2021.