Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask to Alternate Starts amid Bucs QB Battle, Todd Bowles Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is set to give both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask an equal opportunity to win the starting quarterback job.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bowles said Wednesday that Mayfield and Trask will alternate starts during the preseason with Mayfield starting Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Trask starting in Week 2 of the preseason against the New York Jets.

Both Mayfield and Trask are in the running to replace Tom Brady, who retired at the end of the 2022 season.

