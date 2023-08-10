Buying or Selling NFL's Latest 2023 Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason

Buying or Selling NFL's Latest 2023 Training Camp Buzz Entering PreseasonAugust 10, 2023
As training camp gives way to the 2023 NFL preseason, the NFL news cycle kicks up a few notches. Beat reporters are putting out observations every day, and every interview with players and coaches reveals something about what to look for.
Except when it doesn't.
If we're honest, not all training camp buzz is created equal. A lot of what makes the news right now are basic platitudes or the result of a few highlight plays getting turned into a takeaway that won't come to fruition.
So as we head toward the first weekend of the preseason proper, it's a good time to take a look at some of the latest buzz around the league and deem whether it's substance or simply training camp fodder.
Chiefs Have No Intention of Trading Chris Jones
The biggest storylines of training camp are oftentimes about the players who aren't there. In the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, that player happens to be Chris Jones, who is in the midst of an ongoing holdout.
Jones is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract. After posting 15.5 sacks and once again proving he's one of the league's top interior pass-rushers, Spotrac projects his market value to be $32.2 million in average annual value.
Holdouts tend to a get a little more tense with each passing day, but general manager Brett Veach assured fans that a trade is not something they are looking to do right now.
"We have no intentions of trading Chris," Veach told media. "Since the start of the offseason, Chris has been right at the top of our priorities. Every year, it's a different scenario and a different dynamic. One of the dynamics this year was the fact that some of the players in that position group didn't get done until late, so there was a natural holding pattern."
It would make sense for trade speculation to ramp up. This is the franchise that traded Tyreek Hill last offseason and Jones is going to be an expensive player.
But the defense doesn't have Patrick Mahomes. He's the factor that made parting ways with Hill doable. The defense relies on Jones to be a wrecking ball on the inside. It's how KC was fifth in pressure rate while only being 14th in blitz percentage.
The Chiefs aren't paying a ton of players on defense. Jones makes $28.3 million this season, Justin Reid makes $12.7 million, and the next highest-paid defender is Charles Omenihu at $4.5 million.
The Chiefs aren't letting Jones walk or trading him away.
Verdict: Buy
Dalton Kincaid Becoming a Trusted Target for Josh Allen
Rookie tight ends have a way of not living up to lofty expectations in Year 1. The Bills are hoping that first-round pick Dalton Kincaid will defy that trend.
That comes with the territory for a first-rounder, but Kincaid has only added to the hype with his performance in training camp. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia noted that quarterback Josh Allen has shown "complete trust" in the rookie when they are on the field.
Kincaid has particularly impressed with his route running and his ability to catch the ball and look for more yardage. Buscaglia praised Kincaid for getting open and "capitalizing with effortless receptions while turning up field looking for more."
That's reminiscent of B/R scout Derrik Klassen's scouting report, which noted that Kincaid has "great change of direction and flexibility in space. Navigates traffic seamlessly."
In short, Kincaid is simply living up to his billing as a receiver. Many rookie tight ends struggle to make a mark because they have to learn how to block at an NFL level while still being a passing target.
Kincaid is likely to do most of his damage as a big slot on the field with Dawson Knox. It's easy to buy Kincaid living up to the hype in a Bills offense that needs receivers other than Stefon Diggs.
Verdict: Buy
Titans Seeing 'Vintage' DeAndre Hopkins
For better or worse, DeAndre Hopkins was the most exciting addition to the Tennessee Titans' group of skill players. They didn't really address their receiving corps until they signed the veteran in July.
The 31-year-old was released by the Cardinals after the club couldn't work out a trade, so it's fair to wonder what he has left in the tank.
The Titans are going to need everything they can get out of him. Treylon Burks is a breakout candidate but had a disappointing rookie season. Kyle Philips is just a second-year player in the slot.
The buzz around camp is that the Titans are getting the "vintage" version of Hopkins.
"We've seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you've seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he's able to elevate or make the extended catch," quarterback Ryan Tannehill told NFL Network. "So, as a quarterback, it's been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he's making the play."
This really isn't that surprising. Hopkins was suspended for six games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy last season but he was still the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver last season. He had more yards than Marquise Brown despite playing three fewer games.
Whether Hopkins puts up huge numbers in the Titans' run-heavy offense is up for debate, but there shouldn't be doubt that Hopkins can still make plays like he used to and be the Titans' No. 1 receiver.
Verdict: Buy
Jets' Biggest Concern Is Pass Blocking
There are a lot of eyes on the Jets this season. Between Aaron Rodgers, Hard Knocks and the general intensity of the New York media scene, the Jets will be under the microscope.
They made a jump from four wins to seven wins in 2022, but the pressure will be on for Robert Saleh to guide this team to the playoffs.
Even if Aaron Rodgers can still play like a top quarterback, the Jets have to protect him well enough to generate big plays in the passing game. Rodgers himself has let it be known that he needs more from his tackles after a joint practice with the Panthers.
"We're just looking for consistency with those guys," Rodgers said of his left and right tackles, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "The interior has been a bright spot, pretty consistent with us. We just need more consistency on the edge."
Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have been the two starting tackles. Mekhi Becton has been working himself back into shape and hasn't gotten first-team reps, per Rosenblatt.
Duane Brown, who is 37 years old, still has not returned from a shoulder injury.
These are red flags. The Jets have a lot of exciting pieces on offense with Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall both having strong rookie seasons. But if the offensive line can't protect Rodgers, it will be hard to live up to the hype.
Verdict: Buy
Raiders Have 'No Concerns' over Jimmy Garoppolo Interceptions
The Las Vegas Raiders' season will be defined by how well they can develop their young talent and what Jimmy Garoppolo gives them at quarterback.
With the club moving on from Derek Carr this offseason, they've put a lot of eggs in the Garoppolo basket. But the start to the Jimmy G era has not been smooth. First, there was the ambiguity of whether he would pass a physical, and now it appears he's had some struggles in practice.
Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported that Garoppolo threw seven interceptions in the course of two practices, but Josh McDaniels was fairly dismissive of the struggles.
"The other side" that McDaniels is referring to is a secondary that is completely under construction right now. The Raiders signed Marcus Peters but Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson, Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs are all competing to start.
On one hand, it's just camp and Garoppolo is bound to have growing pains on a new team.
On the other, this Raiders defense hasn't proved to be great in the secondary. Garoppolo was brought in, in part, because of his familiarity with McDaniels and his system.
This feels like a real cause for concern.
Verdict: Sell
Ravens Looking at Jadeveon Clowney to Bolster Pass Rush
It's becoming an annual tradition that Jadeveon Clowney is among the last dominos to fall in free agency. He didn't sign until April in 2021, late May in 2022 and now he's a free agent in August.
However, the talented edge-rusher got a lead on a job earlier this week. The Baltimore Ravens brought him in for a visit and, according to CBS Sports's Josina Anderson, the club offered him a contract.
Anderson reported that Clowney will take some time to think the offer, through.
This is a pairing that gets a "buy," though.
The Ravens need help on the edge. There's a reason they brought Clowney in and they brought in Kyle Van Noy back in July.
David Ojabo came back from a serious Achilles injury to play two games last season but is unproven. Tyus Bowser is dealing with a knee injury. There's a need for reinforcements there and Clowney is the best available free agent at the position.
He had only two sacks in 12 games for the Browns last year but is still a strong run defender and earned a respectable 75.8 grade from PFF. That's a skill set the Ravens could use.
Verdict: Buy
Ravens Considering Playing Patrick Ricard on Offensive Line
For old-school football fans, Patrick Ricard is one of the more fun offensive players in the league. The 6'3", 311-pound fullback is a nostalgic throwback to when all 32 teams carried at least one fullback, iso and power schemes ruled the day and neck rolls were commonplace.
In Greg Roman's power-heavy scheme, Ricard was a vital part of what the Ravens did. With Todd Monken now in charge of the offense, the Ravens are apparently looking for ways to expand Ricard's role.
After missing the first 10 days of training camp while recovering from hip surgery, Ricard repped exclusively on the offensive line, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. John Harbaugh didn't rule out the idea that Ricard could play on the offensive line, but also made it clear it was just something they were trying.
"We just want to look at it right now and see what it looks like," Harbaugh said. "If you feel good about it, then keep moving with it. It's kind of late [in training camp], so he'd really, really have to look good for us to do that. With Pat, you never know. I wouldn't count him out."
Ricard has proved he's a great athlete. He's one of the few players in this era of football who has played snaps on offense and defense in meaningful roles. He has played both defensive tackle and fullback for the Ravens.
But the idea that he could actually help out on the offensive line is a little far-fetched. He's a good blocker but at fullback he usually has time to get a full head of steam and is moving in space. That's a different game than getting movement as an actual down lineman.
Verdict: Sell