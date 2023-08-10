Buying or Selling NFL's Latest 2023 Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason

1 of 7

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The biggest storylines of training camp are oftentimes about the players who aren't there. In the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, that player happens to be Chris Jones, who is in the midst of an ongoing holdout.

Jones is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract. After posting 15.5 sacks and once again proving he's one of the league's top interior pass-rushers, Spotrac projects his market value to be $32.2 million in average annual value.

Holdouts tend to a get a little more tense with each passing day, but general manager Brett Veach assured fans that a trade is not something they are looking to do right now.

"We have no intentions of trading Chris," Veach told media. "Since the start of the offseason, Chris has been right at the top of our priorities. Every year, it's a different scenario and a different dynamic. One of the dynamics this year was the fact that some of the players in that position group didn't get done until late, so there was a natural holding pattern."

It would make sense for trade speculation to ramp up. This is the franchise that traded Tyreek Hill last offseason and Jones is going to be an expensive player.

But the defense doesn't have Patrick Mahomes. He's the factor that made parting ways with Hill doable. The defense relies on Jones to be a wrecking ball on the inside. It's how KC was fifth in pressure rate while only being 14th in blitz percentage.

The Chiefs aren't paying a ton of players on defense. Jones makes $28.3 million this season, Justin Reid makes $12.7 million, and the next highest-paid defender is Charles Omenihu at $4.5 million.

The Chiefs aren't letting Jones walk or trading him away.

Verdict: Buy