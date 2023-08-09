Dodgers Sign Top International Prospect Hyun-Suk Jang to $900K Contract

Dodgers Sign Top International Prospect Hyun-Suk Jang to $900K ContractAugust 9, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers may have bolstered their future pitching staff.
Korea Baseball Organization insider Dan Kurtz noted that the agency for international pitching prospect Hyun-Suk Jang announced the Dodgers signed their client to a $900,000 prospect.
Jang will hold a press conference on Aug. 14.
Eric Stephen of SB Nation explained such a deal was possible because Los Angeles acquired additional international bonus slot space in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. That trade was necessary to add the 19-year-old pitcher because the National League West club had already used most of its $4.1 million international bonus pool.
Jang could have been the No. 1 pick in the KBO draft, but he elected to chase a major league dream instead.
"It was a tough decision for me because I dreamed of pitching both in the KBO and MLB," Jang said in a statement, which was relayed by Stephen. "But ultimately, I wanted to challenge myself in the best league in the world and decided to take a crack at MLB."
Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation noted Jang features a 97 mph fastball and a collection of pitches that includes a curveball, changeup, slider and sweeper.
It will surely take some time for the teenager to reach the major league level, especially for a team that is an annual contender with plenty of formidable players like the Dodgers.
But he has a bright future, and Los Angeles surely hopes he is on the mound at Dodger Stadium in the coming years.