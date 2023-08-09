Dodgers Sign Top International Prospect Hyun-Suk Jang to $900K Contract

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have bolstered their future pitching staff.

Korea Baseball Organization insider Dan Kurtz noted that the agency for international pitching prospect Hyun-Suk Jang announced the Dodgers signed their client to a $900,000 prospect.

Jang will hold a press conference on Aug. 14.

Eric Stephen of SB Nation explained such a deal was possible because Los Angeles acquired additional international bonus slot space in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. That trade was necessary to add the 19-year-old pitcher because the National League West club had already used most of its $4.1 million international bonus pool.

Jang could have been the No. 1 pick in the KBO draft, but he elected to chase a major league dream instead.

"It was a tough decision for me because I dreamed of pitching both in the KBO and MLB," Jang said in a statement, which was relayed by Stephen. "But ultimately, I wanted to challenge myself in the best league in the world and decided to take a crack at MLB."

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation noted Jang features a 97 mph fastball and a collection of pitches that includes a curveball, changeup, slider and sweeper.

It will surely take some time for the teenager to reach the major league level, especially for a team that is an annual contender with plenty of formidable players like the Dodgers.

But he has a bright future, and Los Angeles surely hopes he is on the mound at Dodger Stadium in the coming years.