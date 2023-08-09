Giants News: Anthony Barr to Visit Giants After Saints Physical

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr is "targeting" the New York Giants for his next visit and the two sides are working to schedule a date and time, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

She added that Barr passed a physical with the New Orleans Saints but wants to take additional visits before settling on a new team.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

