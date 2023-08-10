10 MLB Players You Didn't Know Were Having Great 2023 Seasons

10 MLB Players You Didn't Know Were Having Great 2023 SeasonsAugust 10, 2023
Did you know San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is one of just a handful of players across baseball with 5.0 WAR this season?
Or that only Félix Bautista and Aroldis Chapman have racked up more strikeouts-per-nine-innings among all qualified relievers than Seattle Mariners second-year bullpen standout Matt Brash?
Each season, a handful of great individual performances inevitably fly under the radar, whether it's a result of playing in a small market, the non-traditional way a player provides value or something else entirely.
Ahead, we've highlighted 10 players you might not know are having terrific 2023 seasons.
Enjoy!
RHP Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox
Stats: 19 GS, 8-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 30 BB, 91 K, 108.2 IP, 3.2 WAR
With a mid-90s fastball, high-spin slider and a terrific changeup, Brayan Bello emerged as the best pitching prospect in the Boston Red Sox system last year before making his MLB debut just before the All-Star break.
He had a 4.71 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 57.1 innings in his debut, but his 2.94 FIP and a 2.59 ERA in six September starts hinted at bigger things to come.
The 24-year-old has been the most consistent arm on the Boston staff this season, and he has nine quality starts in his last 11 outings, settling in as a legitimate frontline option for a team that has historically struggled to develop its own in-house talent.
With club control through the 2028 season, he will be a foundational piece of the starting rotation for the foreseeable future.
RHP Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles
Stats: 21 GS, 7-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 33 BB, 107 K, 115.2 IP, 2.9 WAR
The Baltimore Orioles acquired Kyle Bradish as part of the four-player return package in the deal that sent Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels prior to the 2020 season, and it's shaping up to be one of their best trades in recent memory.
The 26-year-old made his MLB debut last season when he posted a 4.90 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 117.2 innings, and he broke camp with a spot in the Baltimore starting rotation this spring.
A more well-rounded repertoire has been the key to his newfound success this year, as he has cut his fastball usage from 44.5 to 25.3 percent while throwing his sinker and curveball more, but his best pitch remains his high-spin slider.
Bradish is lined up to be the No. 3 starter in the postseason behind Kyle Gibson and deadline pickup Jack Flaherty, while Dean Kremer and Grayson Rodriguez will also be in the rotation mix.
RHP Matt Brash, Seattle Mariners
Stats: 56 G, 2 SV, 16 HLD, 3.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 BB, 81 K, 48.2 IP, 0.7 WAR
Lost in the shuffle of George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo all emerging from the Seattle Mariners' farm system to fill spots in the starting rotation, Matt Brash has quietly developed into one of baseball's most overpowering bullpen arms.
After serving as the closer for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, he has shined in a setup role this season while leading the majors with 56 appearances.
The 25-year-old has struck out 81 of the 215 batters he has faced using a lethal slider that has generated a 49.7 percent whiff rate and a fastball that has averaged 98.0 mph.
His 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings trail only Félix Bautista (17.6) and Aroldis Chapman (16.6) among all qualified relievers, and his emergence this season alongside Andrés Muñoz in the late innings no doubt made it easier for the Seattle front office to pull the trigger on dealing Paul Sewald at the deadline.
IF Wilmer Flores, San Francisco Giants
Stats: 289 PA, 148 OPS+, .310/.367/.552, 33 XBH (15 HR), 39 RBI, 2.2 WAR
At 32 years old and in his 11th big league season, Wilmer Flores is having the best year of his career.
In his fourth season with the San Francisco Giants, he has 33 extra-base hits in 289 plate appearances while splitting his time between first base, third base and designated hitter, and the two-year, $13 million contract he is currently playing on looks like a steal.
He has been one of the league's best hitters against left-handed pitching for years, and that has continued this season with a .342 average and .950 OPS against southpaws, but he has upped his production against right-handed pitchers with an .894 OPS over 162 plate appearances.
Despite not yet reaching 300 plate appearances, Flores is tied for the team lead with 15 home runs on a contending Giants squad.
IF Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Stats: 429 PA, 133 OPS+, .288/.383/.452, 30 XBH (15 HR), 41 RBI, 24 SB, 5.8 WAR
Here are all of baseball's 5-WAR players in 2023:
1. Shohei Ohtani, LAA: 8.6 WAR
2. Ha-Seong Kim, SD: 5.8 WAR3. Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL: 5.7 WAR
4. Freddie Freeman, LAD: 5.3 WAR
5. Mookie Betts, LAD: 5.2 WAR
6. Corey Seager, TEX: 5.1 WAR
7. Marcus Semien, TEX: 5.0 WAR
Kim hit .306/.397/.524 with 30 home runs, 109 RBI and 23 steals in his final season in the KBO before signing a four-year, $28 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and despite an inconsistent offensive game, he had a 2.1-WAR rookie season and a 5.0-WAR follow-up performance last year.
This season, the 27-year-old has taken his offensive game to another level, thanks in large part to an uptick in his walk rate from 8.8 to 12.8 percent and the subsequent spike in his on-base percentage from .325 to .383.
However, a sizable chunk of Kim's value still comes from his defensive game, and he has logged positive defensive metrics at second base (597.2 INN, 11 DRS, 8.4 UZR/150), shortstop (111.1 INN, 3 DRS, 3.1 UZR/150) and third base (172.1 INN, 2 DRS, 2.6 UZR/150).
OF Chas McCormick, Houston Astros
Stats: 286 PA, 143 OPS+, .275/.368/.522, 29 XBH (15 HR), 47 RBI), 12 SB, 2.9 WAR
After spending the last two seasons as a role player on a Houston Astros roster loaded with star talent, Chas McCormick has put together a breakout season that has gone largely unnoticed on a national level.
The 28-year-old hit .250/.326/.425 for a 109 OPS+ over his first two seasons in the majors, and while that's solid production for a former 21st-round pick, he has drastically improved those numbers across the board this year.
Among primary center fielders with at least 250 plate appearances, his 143 OPS+ trails only Cody Bellinger (148) and puts him ahead of guys like Luis Robert Jr. (137), Mike Trout (133), Julio Rodríguez (111) and several other more high-profile stars.
Primarily a left fielder his first two seasons, McCormick is also on pace to play a career-high innings in center field where his defensive metrics (3 DRS, 18.7 UZR/150) have been rock solid.
RHP Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins
Stats: 18 GS, 6-5, 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 18 BB, 98 K, 103.2 IP, 2.6 WAR
Outside of José Berrios, the Minnesota Twins have had a tough time developing pitchers taken in the early round of the MLB draft, but they have done a nice job of hitting on some late-round steals.
The Twins selected Bailey Ober out of the College of Charleston in the 12th round of the 2017 draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2021 with a 4.19 ERA in 92.1 innings while making 20 starts.
The 6'9" right-hander missed significant time with a groin strain last year, but he showed flashes when healthy with a 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56 innings, and he has posted remarkably similar numbers this year while staying healthy.
The 28-year-old ranks 10th among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched this season with a 1.05 WHIP, slotted just ahead of Shohei Ohtani (1.07) and Zac Gallen (1.08) on that leaderboard.
RHP Joel Payamps, Milwaukee Brewers
Stats: 51 G, 3 SV, 22 HLD, 1.86 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 8 BB, 59 K, 53.1 IP, 1.8 WAR
A journeyman reliever playing for his fifth team in five years, Joel Payamps entered the 2023 season with a 3.35 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 82 career appearances pitching mostly in a low-leverage middle relief role.
The 29-year-old was acquired from the Oakland Athletics in the three-team, nine-player blockbuster deal that sent Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves and William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason, and he has emerged as a key bullpen arm for a contending club.
His go-to slider has been a far more effective pitch this season, limiting opponents to a .147 average and .173 slugging percentage while generating a 32.5 percent whiff rate, which represents a major increase from last year's 23.2 percent rate.
Payamps has been the primary bridge to Devin Williams in the eighth inning, and his 22 holds are tied for the fifth-highest total in the majors, behind only Yennier Cano (26), Erik Swanson (26), Tyler Rogers (24) and Héctor Neris (23).
1B/OF Luke Raley, Tampa Bay Rays
Stats: 308 PA, 136 OPS+, .259/.345/.511, 36 XBH (15 HR), 40 RBI, 12 SB, 2.6 WAR
The Tampa Bay Rays have shown a real knack for finding diamonds in the rough over the years, and their latest success story is Luke Raley, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitching prospect Tanner Dodson prior to last season.
He hit .197 with 24 strikeouts in 72 plate appearances in the majors last season, and he won a spot on the Opening Day roster this year in part to fill the void left by the departure of Ji-Man Choi during the offseason.
The 28-year-old has made double-digit starts at right field (26), first base (25), left field (15) and designated hitter (11), providing valuable versatility and also showing some unexpected wheels with 12 steals in 14 attempts.
Raley ranks high on the leaderboard in average exit velocity (77th percentile), hard-hit rate (74th percentile) and barrel rate (88th percentile), lending some credence to his breakout performance.
2B Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Stats: 457 PA, 113 OPS+, .302/.346/.438, 35 XBH (10 HR), 44 RBI, 21 SB, 3.6 WAR
The Philadelphia Phillies thrust Bryson Stott into the starting shortstop role on a contending team last season, and he responded by hitting .234/.295/.358 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 49 RBI, 12 steals and 1.2 WAR in 127 games.
The No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 draft, he hit .356/.486/.599 with 20 doubles and 10 home runs in 58 games during his junior season at UNLV, and on the other side of the canceled 2020 minor league season he reached Triple-A in his first full professional season.
While he was never hyped as a truly elite prospect, his high floor gave him a great chance of being an early contributor, and he has seamlessly handled a shift from shortstop to second base this year following the addition of Trea Turner in free agency.
The 25-year-old is hitting .307/.374/.500 with 11 extra-base hits in 24 games since the All-Star break, and he has also posted terrific defensive metrics (7 DRS, 3.1 UZR/150) at second base this year.