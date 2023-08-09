Raiders' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL Preseason

Raiders' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL PreseasonAugust 9, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders enter a pivotal season in the Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler era, and by extension, a fascinating preseason.
That's because the new regime will enter its second season hoping to improve on a 6-11 record from last season. As one would expect, there was plenty of roster turnover between the first and second year of this front office and coaching staff.
Training camp is the time to try and bring that all together, but the Raiders also have three opportunities to get ready against real, live competition.
The first of those chances come against the 49ers on Sunday, followed by the Rams and Cowboys in the following weeks. Here's a look at three questions the Raiders need to answer by the end of that third game.
What Will the Offensive Line Look Like?
The offensive line has been a pain point for the Raiders in past years. Last season the unit ended up being at least average by the end of the season but there are still questions.
Case Keefer of The Las Vegas Sun noted that the offensive line has struggled to keep up with the defensive line, specifically Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols. While he noted that the left tackle (Kolton Miller), left guard (Dylan Parham) and center (Andre James) positions were solid, the battle for right guard and right tackle is ongoing.
Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. are battling it out at right tackle. The former was a starter last season but also has the ability to kick inside to play guard. Munford showed flashes of promise as a rookie so it would make sense for him to take a leap in Year 2.
It should also not be surprising that Alex Bars is being challenged for his spot at right guard. He had a 45.4 PFF grade while surrendering five sacks last season. Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti and McClendon Curtis have all taken reps there, per Keefer.
That makes the preseason a great opportunity for the Raiders to sort out which two players should form the right side of their o-line. Nearly everyone on the depth chart has a shot and putting together great film for the coaches to analyze will go a long way.
How Will Backfield Roles Be Assigned Without Josh Jacobs?
The tension between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders is a major question mark. The back has still not reported to training camp and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that not much is happening in negotiations right now.
With each passing day that there isn't a positive update, we get closer to the possibility that Jacobs is going to miss actual games.
That means the Raiders have to figure out what the backfield is going to look like if they outright rescind the franchise tag or Jacobs simply refuses to show up.
Of course, there are some veteran options still on the market who could help without Jacobs. Kareem Hunt has reportedly visited with the Saints and has the Colts on his radar. Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette are also available.
If they don't look for outside help it's Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden. White would presumably be the early down back with Abdullah and Bolden divvying up the third down and pass-catching roles.
But that's a lot of eggs to put in the White basket. The preseason should be used as a gauge to see if the Raiders need to make a move to add another back to the mix.
Who Will Emerge from the Cornerback Room?
The Raiders are a team who are still forming a nucleus so it makes sense that they have more competition in training camp than a lot of teams. One place where that's very evident is at cornerback.
Paul Gutierrez of ESPN noted that new addition Marcus Peters, "has one corner spot all but locked up," with Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. all competing for the other outside spot.
Nate Hobbs could also factor in, but his experience playing on the inside means he'll probably man the slot.
Much like the right guard battle, there are enough people involved that the preseason games are going to feature a ton of reps for players who are trying to not just make the roster, but win a starting role.
Those who can stand out, not give up big plays and even create some plays of their own are going to have a leg up on the competition.