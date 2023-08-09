Raiders' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL Preseason

1 of 3

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The offensive line has been a pain point for the Raiders in past years. Last season the unit ended up being at least average by the end of the season but there are still questions.

Case Keefer of The Las Vegas Sun noted that the offensive line has struggled to keep up with the defensive line, specifically Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols. While he noted that the left tackle (Kolton Miller), left guard (Dylan Parham) and center (Andre James) positions were solid, the battle for right guard and right tackle is ongoing.

Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford Jr. are battling it out at right tackle. The former was a starter last season but also has the ability to kick inside to play guard. Munford showed flashes of promise as a rookie so it would make sense for him to take a leap in Year 2.

It should also not be surprising that Alex Bars is being challenged for his spot at right guard. He had a 45.4 PFF grade while surrendering five sacks last season. Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti and McClendon Curtis have all taken reps there, per Keefer.

That makes the preseason a great opportunity for the Raiders to sort out which two players should form the right side of their o-line. Nearly everyone on the depth chart has a shot and putting together great film for the coaches to analyze will go a long way.