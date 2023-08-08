Vikings Will Honor Late Hall of Fame Coach Bud Grant with Jersey Patch, Helmet Decal

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The story of the Minnesota Vikings cannot be told without Bud Grant, and the team will honor the legendary coach this season.

Minnesota announced it will wear a jersey patch in recognition of Grant during its Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then have a helmet decal for the rest of the season:

Grant died in March at 95 years old.

While he was drafted into and played in both the NBA and NFL, he is best known for his coaching success.

The Hall of Famer and 1969 Coach of the Year led the Vikings for 18 years from 1967 through 1985. He finished with a record of 158-96-5 and made 12 playoff appearances during his tenure. The Vikings reached the Super Bowl in the 1969, 1973, 1974 and 1976 seasons, although they did not win a Lombardi Trophy in any of them.

Grant helped build the famous "Purple People Eaters" defense and remains one of the most important figures in Vikings history.