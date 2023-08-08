Titans' Ryan Tannehill Praises 'Vintage' DeAndre Hopkins' Play at Training Camp

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Ryan Tannehill is already a big fan of his new teammate, wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

"He's been a big addition," the Tennessee Titans quarterback said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Tuesday. "We've seen some huge plays from him. Vintage Hopkins that you've seen across his career of tight, contested catches when he's able to elevate or make the extended catch. So, as a quarterback, it's been a lot of fun to find those areas where I can put the ball where only he can get it and then he's making the play."

Hopkins was a huge addition.

Last season, Robert Woods led the Titans in both catches (53) and receiving yards (527), while running back Dontrell Hilliard led the team in receiving scores (four). Neither player is still with the team.

While there is hope that second-year wideout Treylon Burks can make a big leap in 2022, the Titans desperately needed a playmaker.

Enter Hopkins, who signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans this offseason.

The 31-year-old was limited to just 19 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and a six-game suspension, but he still combined to catch 106 passes for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in that time.

Is he still the player that was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro during his prime?

That remains to be seen.

But was he still a major upgrade for a Titans' offense that, outside of Derrick Henry, didn't have many playmakers before his signing?

Absolutely.

And his presence alone is also having a positive effect in the receivers room:

"Just as a man, I wouldn't want nobody doing better than me," Burks told reporters last week. "Him being the type of receiver that he is and just being behind him, just makes you want to work more. Being able to achieve the things he's achieved, it just makes you go out and grind."

So to this point, the Titans seem to be very pleased with their major offseason addition.