4 Best Opponents for Anthony Joshua After Win vs. Robert Helenius

It's good to be Anthony Joshua. Again.

The two-time former heavyweight title claimant has been attempting to rebuild a once-preeminent brand since the second of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk last summer.

The 6'6" Englishman was intermittently impressive in outpointing fringe contender Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in April, then returned to the popular London venue on Saturday night for step two in the process—a one-punch, seventh-round KO over late sub Robert Helenius.

A 39-year-old who fights out of Finland, Helenius stepped in early in the week when Joshua's intended opponent, Dillian Whyte, was removed after failing a pre-fight drug test. Helenius had last been widely seen falling in less than a round to Deontay Wilder last October, but he was actually active last weekend, stopping countryman Mika Mielonen in three.

It was all about Joshua this time around, though, and the 33-year-old's second straight post-Usyk win keeps him square in the middle of any big-event discussion at heavyweight.

That was all the reason the B/R combat team needed to wade into the discourse with a list of possible foes for Joshua's next, or next few fights. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.