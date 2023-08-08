X

    Video: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Intercepts Dak Prescott Twice During Practice

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2023

    OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 27, 2023 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys fans might want to look away.

    The team's star cornerback, Trevon Diggs, picked off quarterback Dak Prescott twice during Tuesday's practice:

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs does the Deion after intercepting Dak Prescott a second time in about 10 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/iANjnBFISF">https://t.co/iANjnBFISF</a> <a href="https://t.co/nwKFY4cpBP">pic.twitter.com/nwKFY4cpBP</a>

    Those weren't Prescott's only turnovers on the day, however:

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Dak Prescott with interception No. 3 to Leighton Vander Esch <a href="https://t.co/W9KmHwzfIr">pic.twitter.com/W9KmHwzfIr</a>

    The concern is that Prescott was a turnover machine last season, throwing 15 interceptions in just 12 games while also losing a fumble. Add in his three interceptions in his last three playoff games across the past two seasons, and Prescott now has 28 interceptions across his last 31 games.

    Yikes.

    Of course, Diggs has made more than a few quarterbacks look bad. The two-time Pro Bowler has 17 interceptions in his three NFL seasons, including a league-leading 11 in 2021.

    That will be little consolation to Cowboys fans, however, who will want to see Prescott limit the mistakes, especially as the team looks to throw the ball even more this season.

