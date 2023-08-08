Jadeveon Clowney Visits Ravens in 2023 NFL Free Agency After 2 Seasons with Browns

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may look to bolster their pass rush with a notable name.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported Jadeveon Clowney visited the AFC North team on Tuesday. The South Carolina product is familiar with the division after playing the past two seasons on the Cleveland Browns and remains a free agent with the 2023 campaign approaching.

There was a time when Clowney would be a franchise-altering addition.

The Houston Texans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft, and he was a Pro Bowler in three of the five seasons he played for the AFC South club. He posted a combined 18.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018.

Yet he has bounced around some since.

Clowney suited up for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Tennessee Titans in 2020 and Browns the past two years. While he had nine sacks in 2021 with Cleveland, it was the only time during that stretch he finished with more than three in a single season.

He appeared in 12 games last season and finished with 28 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 30-year-old is likely past his peak at this point, but the Ravens are expected to have a strong defense with a number of headline players. They wouldn't need Clowney to anchor the defensive unit like he was expected to as the No. 1 pick of the Texans early in his career.

Rather, he could come into the game for situational pass-rush situations and put pressure on quarterbacks in key moments. It might only take a handful of important sacks to change some of Baltimore's games this season, which would make Clowney a worthy addition even if he is no longer a star.