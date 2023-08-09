Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Preseason Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Preseason Mock Draft and CheatsheetAugust 9, 2023
It's Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
Fantasy football managers recognize this time as one of cram-session studying and mock-drafting.
Most leagues will start drafting for real sooner than later. It's best to get your plans in order now, so that you can spend the remaining time before your talent grab tinkering and adjusting to find the ideal formula.
To help get your draft plans in place, we'll run through a three-round mock and examine some of its biggest debates, then provide a helpful cheatsheet with player rankings and bye weeks.
3-Round, 12-Team, PPR Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Rams
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
12. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Round 2
13. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
16. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
20. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
22. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
24. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 3
25. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
27. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
28. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
31. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
32. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
33. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
34. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
35. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
36. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mock Draft Debates
Until we get more clarity on Jonathan Taylor's situation with (or without) the Colts, he'll always be a name to watch in mock draft rooms.
The talented running back, who has requested a trade and is now rehabbing an ankle injury away from the team, per ESPN's Stephen Holder, made it to the 15th pick in this mock, which was completed with FantasyPros' mock draft simulator.
That's a bit of a discount from where you'll often find Taylor in mocks, but that might not be a big enough price drop given the uncertainty around him. Hopefully, you'll have a better idea of what his future holds by the time you're drafting, but for now, he might be the biggest wild card in the first two rounds.
This mock started with more receivers than most (four of the first five picks), which always creates a fascinating situation for fantasy managers. Should you get in on the early run, or are you better off snatching up the players at other positions who slipped a bit?
The receiver position was hit pretty hard throughout the first two-and-a-half rounds, leading to some excellent values elsewhere. Getting Austin Ekeler in a PPR league without a top-six pick is tremendous. Snatching up Josh Jacobs or Travis Etienne Jr. in the third round had to feel just as sweet.
Lastly, as always, it's important to take note of the quarterback spot. As our rankings indicate, the top QBs went earlier than we'd take them—Patrick Mahomes at No. 14 and Josh Allen at No. 22—but that just goes to show if you want one of these signal-callers, you can't risk waiting for them beyond the second round.
Maybe they'll fall in your league—Jalen Hurts made it to the back end of the third round—but you shouldn't count on that if getting one of these three is a primary part of your draft strategy.
Cheatsheet
Top-30 PPR Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
18. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
19. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
20. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
24. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
28. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
29. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
30. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Bye Weeks
Week 5: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans
Week 9: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers
Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles
Week 11: Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints
Week 13: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants
Week 14: Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders