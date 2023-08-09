Fantasy Football 2023: Examining Preseason Mock Draft and Cheatsheet

2 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Until we get more clarity on Jonathan Taylor's situation with (or without) the Colts, he'll always be a name to watch in mock draft rooms.

The talented running back, who has requested a trade and is now rehabbing an ankle injury away from the team, per ESPN's Stephen Holder, made it to the 15th pick in this mock, which was completed with FantasyPros' mock draft simulator.



That's a bit of a discount from where you'll often find Taylor in mocks, but that might not be a big enough price drop given the uncertainty around him. Hopefully, you'll have a better idea of what his future holds by the time you're drafting, but for now, he might be the biggest wild card in the first two rounds.



This mock started with more receivers than most (four of the first five picks), which always creates a fascinating situation for fantasy managers. Should you get in on the early run, or are you better off snatching up the players at other positions who slipped a bit?

The receiver position was hit pretty hard throughout the first two-and-a-half rounds, leading to some excellent values elsewhere. Getting Austin Ekeler in a PPR league without a top-six pick is tremendous. Snatching up Josh Jacobs or Travis Etienne Jr. in the third round had to feel just as sweet.



Lastly, as always, it's important to take note of the quarterback spot. As our rankings indicate, the top QBs went earlier than we'd take them—Patrick Mahomes at No. 14 and Josh Allen at No. 22—but that just goes to show if you want one of these signal-callers, you can't risk waiting for them beyond the second round.

Maybe they'll fall in your league—Jalen Hurts made it to the back end of the third round—but you shouldn't count on that if getting one of these three is a primary part of your draft strategy.

