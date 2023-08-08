UNC WR Tez Walker Denied Waiver by NCAA; Transferred to Be Near Ailing Grandmother

Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

North Carolina receiver Tez Walker released a statement Tuesday saying the NCAA denied his waiver for immediate eligibility after he transferred from Kent State to be close to his grandmother.

Walker, who was born and raised in Charlotte, will have to sit out the 2023 season as a result.

North Carolina says it plans to appeal the decision.

"When he transferred, we thought it was an absolute no-brainer because he fits every reason that transfers should be eligible," Tar Heels coach Mac Brown told reporters Tuesday. "And then we were really, really surprised when it was denied—and disappointed."

Walker began his college career at NC Central but never played for the school before transferring to Kent State. That move used up Walker's one free transfer under NCAA rules.

It seems highly unlikely the NCAA will win this battle in the court of public opinion. Walker's grandmother has been in ailing health, and his transfer would have allowed her to see him play college football for the first time.

The dynamic wideout burst onto the scene in 2022, racking up 58 receptions for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was expected to serve as the top wideout in North Carolina's depth chart, earning preseason All-ACC honors earlier this month.

The NCAA's decision puts Brown's status—as well as the North Carolina receiver room—into flux less than a month before the team begins its season against rival South Carolina. The Tar Heels were ranked No. 20 in the preseason Coaches' Poll, which was released Monday.