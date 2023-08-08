FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr. Denied Waiver by NCAA After Transferring to Be Close to Mom

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA has denied Florida State defensive tackle Darnell Jackson Jr.'s hardship waiver request to play football this season after the ex-Maryland and Miami player transferred to FSU to be closer to his ailing mother.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell revealed the news to reporters Tuesday, per Warchant.com.

"He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom," Norvell told reporters (h/t ESPN's Andrea Adelson).

"I thought that was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're going to do and the decision that they made.

"If he's not able to play in games this fall, we're going to push, develop and do everything we can to put him in the best position to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country."

Jackson also expressed his disappointment in the decision, noting that the NCAA's call was "hurtful because I know what I came home for."

"I came home for my mom," Jackson added, per Adelson. "She thinks it's her fault, but it's not. I'm going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out."

Per Ira Schoffel of Warchant.com, Jackson's mother, Lisa Jackson, lives in Quincy, Fla., which is about 25 miles from Tallahassee.

Jackson started playing college football for Maryland in 2021 before transferring to his home state and taking the field for the Miami Hurricanes in 2022. He amassed 27 tackles (four-and-a-half for a loss) and three-and-a-half sacks.

Jackson then transferred to FSU with hopes of playing in 2023. He had to petition the NCAA for a waiver because he already transferred one time and because he's still an undergrad, per Schoffel.

Unfortunately, that request has been denied, but Norvell is still committed to helping Jackson on the field.

Despite the disappointing decision, Jackson isn't letting that get him down and is still willing to do whatever he can do help the team on the practice field.

"I don't know if they are trying to prove a point or what," Jackson said Tuesday, per Schoffel.

"I've got to make the team better. Everything's about the team, so I'm just doing whatever I can do to help the team out … keep coming out to practice, giving it my all. I keep a smile on my face. I'm good."

FSU begins its season on Sunday, Sept. 3 against LSU in Orlando, Florida's Camping World Stadium.