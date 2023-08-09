6 NFL Teams That Must Win Now or Make Significant Changes in 2024

0 of 6

We can place most teams in a few categories: rebuilding, win-now mode and developing a young core. Those classifications help us adjust our projections for each team.

That being said, clubs that fall short of high expectations in the upcoming season could make major changes in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and general manager Dave Ziegler have made it clear how they view this year's team, though they refuse to use a specific buzzword, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

"The Raiders won't use the 'rebuilding' word out of deference to Adams and defensive star Maxx Crosby, but Ziegler and owner Mark Davis have both said they won't judge the 2023 season on the number of wins. They are looking for improvement from what they hope is a young core of players."

Apparently, Davis and Ziegler need to see more roster development before they can base the success or failure of a season on the Raiders' win-loss record.

Across the league, several teams have more pressure to not only win games but also make the playoffs. Generally, these clubs have underachieved, trended in the wrong direction or made incremental steps toward postseason contention over the previous few years.

We'll highlight six teams that need a playoff berth or a postseason win to preserve quarterback, head coaching and general manager jobs in 2024.