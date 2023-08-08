2023 MLB Playoffs Schedule: Dates, TV Info for World Series, Full Postseason Released

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has released dates and television information for the 2023 postseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today relayed the information Tuesday:

No team has clinched a playoff berth with two months still left in the season, but a few franchises can stay relaxed knowing that they're all but certain to play in October.

One of those teams is the Atlanta Braves, which holds a 10-game lead in the NL East and has cruised to a 70-40 record thus far. The best and most powerful offense in baseball should be hard to eliminate come playoff time.

Atlanta may very well be on a crash course with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. L.A. has two of the game's top stars in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and the team also reloaded at the deadline with shortstop Amed Rosario, starting pitcher Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly.

Those teams should be making reservations in October soon. The same goes for the Baltimore Orioles, which has a leg up on the rest of the American League at 70-42, or four games in the loss column on the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles' young and exciting team is ahead of schedule in the rebuild thanks to breakout performances from players like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Anthony Santander. Félix Bautista is also the game's top closer this year with 30 saves and a 0.85 ERA.

The American League looks a bit more up for grabs than the NL, however, with a host of hot teams right now, none more so than the AL West-leading Texas Rangers (seven straight wins and an MLB-best plus-172 run differential).

The Houston Astros just added old friend and ace pitcher Justin Verlander at the trade deadline, and the Toronto Blue Jays are heating back up again as winners of four straight. And don't forget the Rays, who have the AL's second-best record but have been a bit unlucky (15-19 in one-run games).

Ultimately, this October looks like it'll be a fun one with plenty of teams capable of winning it all. The action starts Oct. 3.