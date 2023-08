MLB Prospect Rankings: Top 10 Prospects at Each Position, August Edition

0 of 8

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Even with top-tier prospects like Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty, Taj Bradley, Corbin Carroll, Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Miller, Eury Pérez, Grayson Rodriguez, Anthony Volpe and Jordan Walker all moving on to the majors this season, there is still a wealth of talent in the minor leagues.

Ahead, we've provided a rundown of the top 10 prospects at each position, with outfielders all lumped into one group and pitchers split into right-handed and left-handed.

The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our rankings: