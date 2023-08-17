MLB Prospect Rankings: Top 10 Prospects at Each Position, August Edition

0 of 8

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Even with top-tier prospects like Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty, Taj Bradley, Corbin Carroll, Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson, Bobby Miller, Eury Pérez, Grayson Rodriguez, Anthony Volpe and Jordan Walker all moving on to the majors this season, there is still a wealth of talent in the minor leagues.

Ahead, we've provided a rundown of the top 10 prospects at each position, with outfielders all lumped into one group and pitchers split into right-handed and left-handed.

The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our rankings:

Potential: Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.

Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.

Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster.

With all of that established, let's start with the catchers.