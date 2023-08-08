X

    Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Listed as Co-QB1s on Bucs' 1st Unofficial 2023 Depth Chart

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Kyle Trask (2) goes thru a drill as Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 1, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a full-blown quarterback competition on their hands ahead of their preseason opener on Friday.

    On the unofficial depth chart released by the Bucs on Tuesday, the starting quarterback is listed as "Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask."

    Greg Auman @gregauman

    Here's the full unofficial depth chart released by the Bucs this morning: <a href="https://t.co/zvAkxwb3I1">pic.twitter.com/zvAkxwb3I1</a>

    That suggests neither Mayfield nor Trask have clearly separated themselves early in training camp, meaning Tampa's three preseason games will be paramount in deciding who starts Week 1 of the regular season.

