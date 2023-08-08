Fantasy Football 2023: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League NamesAugust 8, 2023
It's league-winning time in the fantasy football world.
No, the 2023 NFL season hasn't started—though Week 1 of the preseason slate is here!—but those games won't matter unless fantasy football managers take advantage of this time. Building a rankings sheet, spotting your sleepers, crafting a draft strategy and practicing it in mock drafts—that's how you position yourself for success.
We'll do what we can to steer you toward a successful season with player rankings and a useful sleeper at each of the three marquee positions. Then, we'll get your creative juices flowing with some of our favorite team and league names for the upcoming campaign.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Sleeper: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers
Year two can be the breakout season for quarterbacks—just ask Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson—and Pickett could be positioned to hit the sophomore springboard.
His ability and willingness to run already props up his fantasy floor a bit. He had five or more carries in six different contests and rushed for three scores as a rookie. What could skyrocket his ceiling, though, is upping his impact as a passer. The opportunity is in front of him thanks to an improved offensive line and a strong group of playmakers (Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Pat Freiermuth).
Running Back Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
10. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
13. Breece Hall, New York Jets
14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
16. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
20. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Sleeper: Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears
There is a David Montgomery-sized hole in Chicago's backfield, and Herbert might get the first chance to fill it. Frankly, it's a role he played well the past two seasons. Herbert made three starts in place of an injured Montgomery, now a Detroit Lion, between 2021 and 2022, and in those contests averaged 18.7 carries for 91.3 yards with 2.7 receptions for another 24 yards.
Herbert will be challenged for the role by free-agent signee D'Onta Foreman and rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson, but Herbert is talented enough to take this job and run with it—figuratively and literally.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
18. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Sleeper: Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings, who split from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen this offseason, need to put more playmakers around Justin Jefferson. They've already effectively selected Addison for the role, as they spent this summer's No. 23 pick on him.
Addison has the talent to be heavily involved in this offense right from the start. It might be optimistic, but 100 targets aren't out of the question. And if he's given anything close to that level of opportunity, he'll post huge numbers across his stat sheet.
Team and League Names
Team Names
Bijan Mustard
The Bryce Is Right
Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls
Kyler, The Creator
Game of Mahomes
Levis 501
Breece Lightning
League Names
This Is Us
The Champions League
Justice League
On-Paper Football
Weekend Warriors
Pick-Six Pack