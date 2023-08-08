NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Top Player Rankings, Ideas for Team Names, League Names

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2023

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 17: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
      Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

      It's league-winning time in the fantasy football world.

      No, the 2023 NFL season hasn't started—though Week 1 of the preseason slate is here!—but those games won't matter unless fantasy football managers take advantage of this time. Building a rankings sheet, spotting your sleepers, crafting a draft strategy and practicing it in mock drafts—that's how you position yourself for success.

      We'll do what we can to steer you toward a successful season with player rankings and a useful sleeper at each of the three marquee positions. Then, we'll get your creative juices flowing with some of our favorite team and league names for the upcoming campaign.

    Quarterback Rankings

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      Sleeper: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Year two can be the breakout season for quarterbacks—just ask Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson—and Pickett could be positioned to hit the sophomore springboard.

      His ability and willingness to run already props up his fantasy floor a bit. He had five or more carries in six different contests and rushed for three scores as a rookie. What could skyrocket his ceiling, though, is upping his impact as a passer. The opportunity is in front of him thanks to an improved offensive line and a strong group of playmakers (Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Pat Freiermuth).

    Running Back Rankings

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 01: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants during training camp at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on August 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
      Rich Schultz/Getty Images

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      11. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      12. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      13. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      14. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      16. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      18. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      20. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

      Sleeper: Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

      There is a David Montgomery-sized hole in Chicago's backfield, and Herbert might get the first chance to fill it. Frankly, it's a role he played well the past two seasons. Herbert made three starts in place of an injured Montgomery, now a Detroit Lion, between 2021 and 2022, and in those contests averaged 18.7 carries for 91.3 yards with 2.7 receptions for another 24 yards.

      Herbert will be challenged for the role by free-agent signee D'Onta Foreman and rookie fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson, but Herbert is talented enough to take this job and run with it—figuratively and literally.

    Wide Receiver Rankings

      CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 28, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
      Dylan Buell/Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      13. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      14. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      15. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      17. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      18. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

      19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      Sleeper: Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

      The Vikings, who split from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen this offseason, need to put more playmakers around Justin Jefferson. They've already effectively selected Addison for the role, as they spent this summer's No. 23 pick on him.

      Addison has the talent to be heavily involved in this offense right from the start. It might be optimistic, but 100 targets aren't out of the question. And if he's given anything close to that level of opportunity, he'll post huge numbers across his stat sheet.

    Team and League Names

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 1: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Team Names

      Bijan Mustard

      The Bryce Is Right

      Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

      Kyler, The Creator

      Game of Mahomes

      Levis 501

      Breece Lightning

      League Names

      This Is Us

      The Champions League

      Justice League

      On-Paper Football

      Weekend Warriors

      Pick-Six Pack

