Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Players Generating Buzz Entering Preseason Week 1August 8, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Players Generating Buzz Entering Preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason has arrived, which means all fantasy managers should be in the information-collection phase of their pre-draft process.
With training camps off and running, plugged-in reporters across the football world are relaying useful tidbits that can help fantasy footballers make more informed decisions on draft night.
Based on the latest buzz surrounding the following three players, they should all be firmly on your radar as possible picks.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
The Bills' front-office members are clearly big fans of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. They made that abundantly clear when they traded up two spots to snag the Utah product with the No. 25 pick.
Well, count Bills quarterback Josh Allen among the growing membership of the Kincaid fan club.
"I love [Kincaid]," he told reporters. "He's smart, he's instinctive. I feel no moment is too big for him. He understands his role in the offense."
Buffalo needs more pass-catching playmakers to support the signal-caller and take some defensive attention away from star receiver Stefon Diggs.
With Allen's trust apparently already in hand, Kincaid is positioned to fill that void and post potentially big numbers as a rookie.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts aimed for the fences when they spent this summer's No. 4 pick on Anthony Richardson. While he perhaps lacked some polish, his rocket arm and blink-and-you'll-miss-him burst gave him arguably the highest ceiling of any member of the 2023 quarterback class.
If Indiana was thinking long-term with this pick, though, the 21-year-old's play might be speeding up the process. With the way he's turning heads in training camp, he could have a real opportunity to lock up the starting quarterback spot.
On Sunday, he delivered his best camp performance to date, tossing three touchdown passes in 11-on-11 and punctuating a two-minute drill with a touchdown throw and a successful two-point conversion run.
"I thought he had a heck of a day (Sunday)," Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters. "He was really solid, made some big-time throws. Obviously, the two-minute drive, threw a nice touchdown right there in the end zone and then the two-point play that he ran in. It was pretty good to see."
If Richardson can earn the starting job—veteran Gardner Minshew is his primary competition—the rookie could have a sneaky-good fantasy floor.
Richardson was an inconsistent thrower in college, but his explosive rushing ability alone could make him a viable starter in fantasy leagues. And if his passing comes along quicker than expected, his potential production is through the roof.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
A beefed-up Tua Tagovailoa seemingly did everything he could this offseason to avoid the injury problems that have pestered him in the past.
However, the perks of his muscle gain could go beyond keeping him on the field. Last season's leader in quarterback rating—105.5, the best such mark among players with 10-plus games, per ESPN—could have even more in his toolbox this time around.
"I don't know this to be fact, but it appears by my layman's eye that he has more pitches in his arsenal; he can layer stuff and drive it just with even more command," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. "... He's already pretty adept at [that] considering his accuracy. I think it just overall helps him feel prepared and execute a lot of things. And the residuals are apparent and various."
A healthy—and potentially improved—Tagovailoa could be a fantasy goldmine. He has one of the league's top receiving tandems in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Tagovailoa is just getting started making use of that weaponry. In 13 games last season, he threw for 3,548 yards on 64.8 percent passing with 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions.