Fantasy Football 2023: 3 Players Generating Buzz Entering Preseason Week 1

2 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Colts aimed for the fences when they spent this summer's No. 4 pick on Anthony Richardson. While he perhaps lacked some polish, his rocket arm and blink-and-you'll-miss-him burst gave him arguably the highest ceiling of any member of the 2023 quarterback class.



If Indiana was thinking long-term with this pick, though, the 21-year-old's play might be speeding up the process. With the way he's turning heads in training camp, he could have a real opportunity to lock up the starting quarterback spot.

On Sunday, he delivered his best camp performance to date, tossing three touchdown passes in 11-on-11 and punctuating a two-minute drill with a touchdown throw and a successful two-point conversion run.



"I thought he had a heck of a day (Sunday)," Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters. "He was really solid, made some big-time throws. Obviously, the two-minute drive, threw a nice touchdown right there in the end zone and then the two-point play that he ran in. It was pretty good to see."



If Richardson can earn the starting job—veteran Gardner Minshew is his primary competition—the rookie could have a sneaky-good fantasy floor.

Richardson was an inconsistent thrower in college, but his explosive rushing ability alone could make him a viable starter in fantasy leagues. And if his passing comes along quicker than expected, his potential production is through the roof.

