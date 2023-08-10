1 MLB Player From Each Team Most Likely to Be Traded in 2023-24 Offseason

4 of 6

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves: Eddie Rosario, OF

Contract Situation: $9 million in 2023, $9 million club option for 2024

Atlanta could just let Rosario walk after this season, as his club option has no buyout. But the savvier move would be to keep him—particularly since there aren't many quality outfielders hitting free agency—before putting him on the trade block. He has already hit more home runs than he did in any of the previous three seasons and could be of value to one of the many teams in need of a serviceable corner outfielder.

Miami Marlins: Edward Cabrera, SP

Contract Situation: $731,000 in 2023, five years of team control remaining

Between Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, Jesús Luzardo, Trevor Rogers, Braxton Garrett, Eury Pérez and top prospect Max Meyer, the Marlins have seven starting pitchers under team control through at least the 2026 season. That puts them in prime position to trade away a young, controllable arm for the second consecutive offseason. If they had to pick one to part with, it would probably be Cabrera, who has battled both injury and control issues throughout his young career but has impressive stuff when he's not walking everyone.

New York Mets: José Quintana, SP

Contract Situation: $13 million in 2023, $13 million in 2024

If the Mets can convince someone to take on the two years and $41.5 million left on Starling Marte's contract, there's no question they'd love to make that deal. But Quintana is much more affordable and isn't currently sputtering through the worst season of his career, making him the player for whom they might actually be able to get a solid prospect in return. Quintana was on the IL with a rib injury until late July, but he has come back strong with quality starts in three of his four outings. He would be one of the top pitchers on the trade block if he continues to pitch well for another seven weeks.

Philadelphia Phillies: Jake Cave, OF

Contract Situation: $950,000 in 2023, two years of arbitration eligibility remaining

It's possible that first base will be Bryce Harper's permanent home beyond this season. But if he's headed back to right field in 2024, the Phillies have too many outfielders worthy of regular playing time. For the foreseeable future, Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber would hold down the LF/RF/DH duties while Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh take care of CF and defensive replacements, leaving both Jake Cave and Cristian Pache expendable. Of the two, they'd likely try to move the 30-year-old who is hitting .209 since the start of 2020. However, it's possible both get dealt this offseason.

Washington Nationals: Dominic Smith, 1B

Contract Situation: $2 million in 2023, one year of arbitration eligibility remaining

Though Smith is still nowhere near the hitter that he was in 2019 and 2020, he has bounced back a bit from disappointing 2021 and 2022 campaigns, playing just about every day and pretty consistently hovering in the .270 batting average and .340 on-base percentage ranges since mid-May. But with the Nationals presumably still at least a year away from legitimately contending again, they might see what they can get for him.