Cowboys Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

Cowboys Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1August 9, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys will finally have an opportunity to line up against another NFL team when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 1 preseason game on Saturday.
Of course, there are a select number of Cowboys who won't see the field. Dak Prescott probably won't be making an appearance, and it's a safe bet there will be more who either don't play at all or will have a quick hook.
However, there are multiple names who will be playing because they have something to prove. These players might be fighting for a specific role on the team or a roster spot, but they all have something to prove against the Jaguars.
RB Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard is going to be the lead back. That statement was made when the Cowboys decided to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott.
However, there's still room for another running back to take on a role. Pollard will need a sidekick who can take some of the short yardage, between-the-tackles rushes that can cause the 2022 Pro Bowler to take unnecessary contact.
With Elliott still lurking on the free-agent market, Rico Dowdle is going to need to prove he can handle the role in the preseason. He was listed as the team's No. 2 RB in the first preseason depth chart.
Pollard is one of the players who isn't likely to play much against Jacksonville. The Cowboys are well aware of what he can do with the ball in his hands and keeping him healthy has to be a priority.
That opens the door for Dowdle to get plenty of reps and convince the Cowboys that they don't need outside help from the free-agent market to round out their backfield.
DT Quinton Bohanna
While Dowdle will be fighting for the right to be the second option in the backfield, 2021 draft pick Quinton Bohanna is likely fighting for a roster spot.
The 24-year-old started nine games for Dallas last season, but he's far from a roster lock. The fact is the Cowboys have made some upgrades on the interior and have a lot of talent on the defensive line.
First-round pick Mazi Smith figures to be in the mix. Johnathan Hankins and Osa Odighizuwa are listed as the starters on the depth chart while Bohanna has been relegated to third-string.
When fielding a question about which 2021 draft picks could be on the roster bubble, Nick Eatman of the team's official website specifically mentioned Bohanna and 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko.
"Those guys are also having to battle it out and it won't be easy especially for Fehoko and Bohanna, who find themselves in positions that are loaded with depth," he wrote.
Bohannah is going to have to prove he has improved from last season early if he wants to stay in the competition.
CB Nahshon Wright
Nahshon Wright is another defender from that 2021 draft class with something to prove. The 6'4" corner has always been an interesting project, but it's time to make the leap from that to rotational player.
At the very least, the 24-year-old needs to prove he's capable of stepping in if Stephon Gilmore or Trevon Diggs were to go down for any length of time.
There have been multiple highlights of Wright picking off Dak Prescott or providing sticky coverage on Brandin Cooks.
It's one thing to make some plays in 7-on-7 in camp, but it's another to actually stick with the likes of Calvin Ridley or Christian Kirk in a game situation. If the Jaguars have their starters in, there's a good chance Wright will see some of those reps.
The Cowboys already know what Diggs and Gilmore can do. Wright should get the opportunity to show that all of those training camp plays are going to transfer when the real games start.