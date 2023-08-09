Cowboys Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

1 of 3

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Tony Pollard is going to be the lead back. That statement was made when the Cowboys decided to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott.

However, there's still room for another running back to take on a role. Pollard will need a sidekick who can take some of the short yardage, between-the-tackles rushes that can cause the 2022 Pro Bowler to take unnecessary contact.

With Elliott still lurking on the free-agent market, Rico Dowdle is going to need to prove he can handle the role in the preseason. He was listed as the team's No. 2 RB in the first preseason depth chart.

Pollard is one of the players who isn't likely to play much against Jacksonville. The Cowboys are well aware of what he can do with the ball in his hands and keeping him healthy has to be a priority.

That opens the door for Dowdle to get plenty of reps and convince the Cowboys that they don't need outside help from the free-agent market to round out their backfield.