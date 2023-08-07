Matt Ryan Says Last 18 Months Were 'a S--tshow,' Doesn't Rule out NFL Return

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It seems like the end of Matt Ryan's NFL career didn't go exactly how he would have hoped, and he isn't ruling out a return even as he prepares for the start of a broadcasting career with CBS.

"I mean, it was a s--tshow, you know, it was a s--tshow of 18 months basically is the best way to describe it," Ryan, who was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2022 season, said, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. "But I think everybody in our family handled it well and came out of it stronger and in a really good spot."

As for a potential comeback?

"I'm staying in shape," he said. "I think it is kind of, 'You know my number. You know where I'm at.' If anything were to come up, you know, we'll see. (CBS) is where my focus is at right now. But we'll see how the season shakes out."

While Ryan was past his peak by the time Atlanta traded him, it was still a head-turning move considering he is a Falcons legend.

The NFC South team selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2008 NFL draft, and he played his first 14 seasons with the club. He built a resume that included a Super Bowl appearance, league MVP, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and four Pro Bowl selections.

In all, Ryan threw for more than 4,000 yards in 10 different seasons with the Falcons.

Yet his one year with the Colts saw him go 4-7-1 as a starter while throwing just 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He was benched in October just to be reinstated as the starter in November under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Indianapolis fired head coach Frank Reich after nine games and made the surprising decision to bring in Saturday, who went 1-7 in the final eight games in his first NFL coaching experience.

It was an unusual season to say the least, so Ryan's classification of the entire experience as a "s--tshow" isn't particularly surprising.

Perhaps a return to the NFL would go smoother than his final season did, but Ryan is also 38 years old and preparing for life as a broadcaster. He suggested he would love to get the opportunity to call some Falcons games, and he would surely be recognized by the fans for what he meant to the organization.