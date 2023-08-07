Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in Late Rounds

Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in Late RoundsAugust 7, 2023
There are two great joys in life for fantasy football managers.
The first is winning a league title. The second is pouncing on a sleeper who dramatically outperforms their draft position—and potentially leads to that championship win.
While we can't guarantee you a title run during the 2023 NFL season, we can point you toward three sleeper receivers with a chance to return tremendous value on what won't be a particularly pricey investment. All three pass-catchers have average draft positions (ADPs) outside of the top 70, per FantasyPros.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 86)
Scan through some of the pre-draft scouting reports on Vikings' first-rounder Jordan Addison (No. 23 pick), and you might soon have a puddle of drool to clean up.
Just check these notes from CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole and try to not get excited.
"Jordan Addison is an advanced, dynamic wideout with outside and inside experience and a complete game," Stackpole wrote. "...He battles through contact in the route and gets North-South in a hurry. His speed looks like a clear positive to his game, and he will threaten most CBs in the NFL."
Talent obviously isn't the issue here, so what could be? Well, Addison's role within Minnesota's offense is unknown, beyond the fact he clearly won't threaten Justin Jefferson's spot atop the pass-catching hierarchy. Other than Jefferson, though, there aren't major roadblocks preventing Addison from perhaps becoming the second option in this aerial attack.
And if Addison winds up locking down that gig, look out. There is tons of volume in this passing game—the Vikings were third in pass attempts and fifth in passing yards last season—and there could be more of it than ever with the team letting go of top running back Dalvin Cook this offseason.
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (ADP: 72)
Brandon Aiyuk's stock should be soaring.
The former first-round pick (No. 25 in 2020) is coming off a host of career-highs in the 2022 campaign. Among his personal-bests were 78 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Between his established ability and remaining upside, you'd think fantasy managers would be falling over themselves to snatch him up.
One look at his ADP shows that isn't happening. Managers are seemingly being scared off by the wealth of playmakers in this offense (Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle) chief among them, and San Francisco's question marks at the quarterback spot.
None of that should keep you from seeing the bargain potential here, though. Aiyuk, who could be extra motivated to lock in a long-term extension by next season, has starred in training camp—with those same playmakers around him and while catching passes from those same, largely unproven passers. Aiyuk's star is rising, but not enough are paying attention to it.
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (ADP: 89)
Taken 16th overall last summer, Jahan Dotson didn't exactly set the fantasy football world on fire as an NFL freshman.
That's fine. His 2022 numbers have no bearing on his 2023 output. Oh, and if they somehow did, the most relevant ones might have been what he posted down the season's final stretch, as he tallied 21 catches on 35 targets for 344 yards and three touchdowns during Washington's final five contests.
Those stats were almost identical to the ones posted by Terry McLaurin over that same stretch: 23 catches on 34 targets for 351 yards and three scores. Don't rule out Dotson once again pushing McLaurin for the primary role in this passing attack.
Now, Washington's quarterback room, featuring Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, is admittedly not very inspiring, but McLaurin has proven Commanders receivers can produce with less than stellar signal-callers. Fantasy managers still expect McLaurin (ADP: 49) to produce, and expectations should be similarly high for Dotson.