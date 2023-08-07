Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Wide Receivers to Target in Late Rounds

1 of 3

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scan through some of the pre-draft scouting reports on Vikings' first-rounder Jordan Addison (No. 23 pick), and you might soon have a puddle of drool to clean up.



Just check these notes from CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole and try to not get excited.



"Jordan Addison is an advanced, dynamic wideout with outside and inside experience and a complete game," Stackpole wrote. "...He battles through contact in the route and gets North-South in a hurry. His speed looks like a clear positive to his game, and he will threaten most CBs in the NFL."

Talent obviously isn't the issue here, so what could be? Well, Addison's role within Minnesota's offense is unknown, beyond the fact he clearly won't threaten Justin Jefferson's spot atop the pass-catching hierarchy. Other than Jefferson, though, there aren't major roadblocks preventing Addison from perhaps becoming the second option in this aerial attack.



And if Addison winds up locking down that gig, look out. There is tons of volume in this passing game—the Vikings were third in pass attempts and fifth in passing yards last season—and there could be more of it than ever with the team letting go of top running back Dalvin Cook this offseason.

