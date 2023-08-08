Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top 2023 Trade Targets

3 of 5

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: QB Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers receive: 2024 third-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers have an opportunity to finish clearing their quarterback logjam before the 2023 season gets underway. The team already parted ways with a longtime starter by letting Jimmy Garoppolo walk in free agency and should next work on trading one of the two young passers left on the roster. While the team invested heavily into moving up the board and acquiring Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021, he should be the one San Francisco looks to deal after Brock Purdy proved to be the right man for the job last season.

Lance has been a polarizing prospect since coming into the league. He saw sporadic action as a rookie backup, flashing some promise while also looking raw and unpolished. After entering the 2022 campaign as San Francisco's starter, he fared poorly in the opener before suffering a season-ending ankle injury the following week. While Lance could still turn his career around, the Niners would be wise to build around Purdy after he proved he can be a winner in the NFL.

A rebuilding franchise like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be an ideal place for Lance to rehabilitate his career and try to deliver on his potential. The Bucs have little to lose by bringing in a high-upside young passer like Lance after Tom Brady retired without an heir apparent on the roster this spring.

It may not cost much to get Lance over to Tampa either. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd discussed the lack of market surrounding Lance right now, pointing out how it's a troubling sign that 49ers head coach and noted offensive guru Kyle Shanahan hasn't been able to unlock the young quarterback's potential.

Having to accept some late-Day 2 and early-Day 3 capital in exchange for Lance may be humbling for the 49ers' brass, but it's the right move to clear the way for Purdy. For the Bucs, it's well worth the small investment. Lance might end up being the quarterback that Tampa needs to return to prominence, and even if he isn't the team could still end up with a lofty draft pick it can use to acquire one of the blue-chip prospects at the top of the 2024 draft.