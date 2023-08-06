Cowboys 'Leaning Toward' Dak Prescott Not Playing in Preseason, Mike McCarthy Says

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

It seems like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will not play in the preseason.

"We talked about it, but I haven't made a decision," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press (via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I'm leaning toward not. If I had to bet, I'd bet on no. But I don't bet."

This is nothing new for the Mississippi State product, as Prescott's last preseason appearance came in 2019.

He wasn't simply sitting out all that time, though, as there were no preseason games in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prescott was also recovering from a fractured ankle in 2021 and a shoulder injury in 2022.

Keeping him sidelined should help keep him fresh and relatively healthy heading into what will be an important season for the veteran quarterback.

Not only is longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the roster, Prescott is looking to bounce back from a relatively disappointing individual effort in 2022. He led the NFL with 15 interceptions to go with 23 touchdowns passes, which was quite a dropoff from his 37 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions from the previous campaign.

Dallas still managed to go 12-5 and reach the NFC Divisional Round last season even with the signal-caller playing below his potential. If he is better in 2023, an even deeper playoff run may be in store.

The Cowboys face the Jacksonville Jaguars (Aug. 12), Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 19) and Las Vegas Raiders (Aug. 26) during the preseason.

Look for Cooper Rush and Will Grier to play quarterback in those contests ahead of the season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.