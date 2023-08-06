Dalvin Cook Rumors: Patriots 'Almost Certainly' out on RB, No Updates on Jets Buzz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Star running back Dalvin Cook continues to be a free agent, and most of the buzz surrounding him at this point is coming from the AFC East.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New York Jets "have shown heavy interest in Cook, but there haven't been any recent developments on that, according to a league source. The New England Patriots, who had some peripheral interest in Cook, are now almost certainly not going in that direction, according to a league source."

