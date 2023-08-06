Christian Wilkins: 'I Definitely Feel' I've Done Enough to Earn New Dolphins Contract

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Christian Wilkins is ready to get paid.

The Miami Dolphins defensive tackle told reporters on Saturday that he believes he's earned a contract extension:

"The biggest thing with that, all that stuff, I just try to focus as much on ball as possible and leave all that other stuff up to the organization and my representation and just control what I can control with my guys and with this team. I definitely feel like I've done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and a new contract; but again, I'm just focusing on ball and improving every day and just giving my all to this organization and hopefully they'll give their all back to me."

Wilkins, who will play this season on his $10.7 million fifth-year option, has seen other defensive tackles from the 2019 draft class sign major extensions.

Quinnen Williams signed a four-year, $96 million deal with the New York Jets this offseason, while Dexter Lawerence (four years, $87.5 million) wasn't far behind in the deal he signed with the New York Giants.

Nor was Jeffery Simmons, who signed a four-year, $94 million extension with the Tennessee Titans.

Wilkins, 27, doesn't have quite the profile of those three players. He's never been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro selection, unlike Williams (one-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro selection), Lawrence (one-time Pro Bowler) or Simmons (two-time Pro Bowler).

But he's been productive nonetheless. Wilkins provided 98 tackles (16 for loss) in the 2023 season, both career highs, adding 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 58 player in all of football last year, writing: "Miami fielded a dramatically improved defensive front this year, and Wilkins was one of the biggest drivers of that. Wilkins had 33 total pressures and was one of just two interior defenders to play more than 1,000 snaps, with Super Bowl champ Chris Jones the only player to top him in workload."

Whether Wilkins is in the ballpark of Williams, Simmons or Lawrence when—or if—he gets his contract extension remains to be seen. But he made a pretty good case in 2022 that he should be a part of the long-term core in Miami.