The Best Round-by-Round Values in 2023 Fantasy Football Drafts

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Whether you're playing for money, keeps or bragging rights, finding value throughout your fantasy football draft is the key to winning leagues.

Anyone can take Justin Jefferson or Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall and pat themselves on the back. It's not that hard to identify the usual suspects who are primed for another year of carrying fantasy teams.

The real trick is finding those values who can win your league beyond the first few picks.

Here, we'll take a look at the best value pick in each round. Round designations will be based on the current average draft position data at Fantasy Football Calculator for a 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) league.

A value pick is defined as someone who has a good chance to outperform their ADP based on their talent, situation and opportunity. Consider this a round-by-round guide of high-value picks.