USWNT vs. Sweden: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States Women's National Team takes on Sweden in the Knockout Round of the 2023 Women's World Cup. In what should be an extremely physical affair, the teams are meeting in a sixth consecutive World Cup.

Below you'll find the top goals and highlights from the much-anticipated contest ⬇️

62' - Sophia Smith finds herself alone with the ball at the far post but can't convert to give the USWNT the lead. STILL scoreless.

53' - Incredible save from Mušović who extends to deny Horan's attempt on the volley.

HT - USA and Sweden go into the break tied at 0-0...which could bode well for the Americans.

34' - Off the woodwork! Lindsey Horan with the great headed effort from the corner but just a bit too strong and it remains scoreless.

27' - Rodman in the mix again as she forces another save from Mušović.

18' - Trinity Rodman with the early effort from distance but Sweden's Zećira Mušović denies her.