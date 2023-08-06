X

    USWNT vs. Sweden: Top Goals and Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup

    Shane EvansAugust 6, 2023

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Trinity Rodman #20 of the United States and Jonna Andersson #2 of Sweden race for the ball during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    The United States Women's National Team takes on Sweden in the Knockout Round of the 2023 Women's World Cup. In what should be an extremely physical affair, the teams are meeting in a sixth consecutive World Cup.

    Below you'll find the top goals and highlights from the much-anticipated contest ⬇️

    62' - Sophia Smith finds herself alone with the ball at the far post but can't convert to give the USWNT the lead. STILL scoreless.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> is continuing to cause problems in the second half 👏 <a href="https://t.co/eTesTuIrlX">pic.twitter.com/eTesTuIrlX</a>

    53' - Incredible save from Mušović who extends to deny Horan's attempt on the volley.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    What a save from Sweden's Zecira Musovic 🧤 <a href="https://t.co/taP2Ie6xL3">pic.twitter.com/taP2Ie6xL3</a>

    HT - USA and Sweden go into the break tied at 0-0...which could bode well for the Americans.

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    The USWNT has never lost a World Cup game when tied at halftime.<br><br>🇺🇸 12 wins, 5 draws (including the 2011 final)

    34' - Off the woodwork! Lindsey Horan with the great headed effort from the corner but just a bit too strong and it remains scoreless.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    HORAN WAS THIS CLOSE 🤯<br><br>The co-captain nearly nods home the <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> opener! <a href="https://t.co/pe5q65UVuE">pic.twitter.com/pe5q65UVuE</a>

    27' - Rodman in the mix again as she forces another save from Mušović.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Trinity Rodman is knocking 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/ha0U3WIbCm">pic.twitter.com/ha0U3WIbCm</a>

    18' - Trinity Rodman with the early effort from distance but Sweden's Zećira Mušović denies her.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Trinity Rodman is itching to score the United States' first 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/xtuMDzLafh">pic.twitter.com/xtuMDzLafh</a>