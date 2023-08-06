Video: White Sox's Tim Anderson Punches Guardians' Jose Ramirez, Starts Brawl

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

An AL Central matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians got ugly Saturday night as a heated confrontation between Tim Anderson and José Ramirez quickly turned to blows.

After hitting a double to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ramirez appeared to take umbrage with how Anderson tried to cover second base when he went sliding head first into the bag.

Ramirez let Anderson hear it, and the star shortstop was ready to throw hands. The benches cleared and brawls began.

While Ramirez and Anderson got separated fairly quickly—not before the former knocked Anderson to the ground with a shot to the chin—a couple of consequent brawls also broke out, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

Naturally, both Ramirez and Anderson were ejected from the game. José Tena, who got called up from Triple-A on Friday took Ramirez's place in the lineup, making his MLB debut. Yoán Moncada stepped in to take Anderson's spot.

But it didn't end there.

Both teams' managers as well as Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were also sent off, per Bell. Guardians' manager Terry Francona has had a brief history of ejections this season, all three have come against the White Sox this past week.

Chicago held a 5-1 lead at the time of the brawl.

It is yet to be seen what the further punishment is going to be for those involved in the fight, namely the two protagonists.