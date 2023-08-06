Jake Paul Defeats Nate Diaz by Unanimous Decision in Dominant Performance

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Paul got off to a torrid start in Round 1. It was evident early on that he was the bigger, stronger puncher and he overwhelmed Diaz with early combinations. The Stockton native didn't have many answers and was mostly surviving.

While Paul looked sharp and landed punches at will, Diaz had little to offer in the way of offense. Despite having a lot of success with his hands in MMA, he looked uncomfortable in the early going.

Things started to change a bit as the fight progressed, though. Diaz weathered the early storms but started to find success on the inside, peppering his opponent with punches in the clinch.

However, that bit of momentum was brought to a stunning halt in the fifth round when Paul floored Diaz with a left hand.

True to his reputation, Diaz worked his way back to his feet and continued to press forward. That didn't stop Paul from continuing to show that he was the more skilled boxer on the night.

Diaz did make a late charge in the eighth round that continued interest in the fight. It wasn't enough to swing the result but it at least created a more intriguing fight.

Paul has multiple wins over former UFC fighters at this point. He has wins over Tyron Woodley (twice), a win over Ben Askren and Anderson Silva. While Woodley and Askren are known for their grappling acumen, Silva and Diaz are both strikers by trade.

The win also gets Paul back in the win column after suffering his first official loss to Tommy Fury in his last outing. Fury—the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury—beat Paul by split decision, although Paul landed a knockdown in the eighth and final round.

The setback hasn't changed Paul's stated goal which is to actually become a world champion boxer.

"I've only been doing this for three and a half years. I'm 26 years old. In three years, when I am in my athletic prime, I fully believe in my ability to win a world championship," Paul told Manouk Akopyan of Boxing Scene.

There's still a lot of work to do if Paul wants to get to that level. Diaz was a good boxer in the UFC but this was his first foray into the ring.

If Paul wants to continue to gain credibility he's going to have to start moving his opponent choice toward younger, more viable opponents.