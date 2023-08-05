    The Really Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 50

    Tom Taylor, August 5, 2023

      Cory Sandhagen (left) and Rob Font
      Cory Sandhagen (left) and Rob FontJeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      UFC on ESPN 50 goes down on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, and it looks like it should be a fun night of MMA action.

      In the main event, streaking bantamweight Cory Sandhagen will look to lock up a title shot in a fight with No. 7 contender Rob Font, who is fresh of a sizzling knockout win over highly regarded prospect Adrian Yanez.

      In the co-main event, wrestling standout Tatiana Suarez will look to take another big step toward a title shot of her own, taking on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at flyweight.

      Earlier on the card, we'll be treated to a fun light heavyweight scrap between striking specialist Dustin Jacoby and dangerous finisher Kennedy Nzechukwu, as well as appearances from solid talent like Tanner Boser, Ignacio Bahamondes, Kyler Phillips, and Jeremiah Wells.

      It may not look like much when compared to some of the other cards we've had this summer, but all signs point to some memorable scraps for those who tune in.

      Keep scrolling for the real winners and losers of this exciting looking card in "Music City."

    UFC on ESPN 50 Full Card

      Jessica Andrade (left) and Tatiana Suarez
      Jessica Andrade (left) and Tatiana SuarezJeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      UFC on ESPN 50 Main Card

      Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

      Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

      Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

      Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

      Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

      Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

      UFC on ESPN 50 Undercard

      Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos

      Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

      Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

      Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley

      Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja

      Ode Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

    The Really Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 50
