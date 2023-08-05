The Really Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 50

0 of 1

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 50 goes down on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, and it looks like it should be a fun night of MMA action.

In the main event, streaking bantamweight Cory Sandhagen will look to lock up a title shot in a fight with No. 7 contender Rob Font, who is fresh of a sizzling knockout win over highly regarded prospect Adrian Yanez.

In the co-main event, wrestling standout Tatiana Suarez will look to take another big step toward a title shot of her own, taking on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade at flyweight.

Earlier on the card, we'll be treated to a fun light heavyweight scrap between striking specialist Dustin Jacoby and dangerous finisher Kennedy Nzechukwu, as well as appearances from solid talent like Tanner Boser, Ignacio Bahamondes, Kyler Phillips, and Jeremiah Wells.

It may not look like much when compared to some of the other cards we've had this summer, but all signs point to some memorable scraps for those who tune in.

