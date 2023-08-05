Yannick Ngakoue on Bears Contract: 'I Was Always Meant to Be a Chicago Bear'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

New Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue told reporters Saturday that he feels he was meant to play in the Windy City.

"I feel like it was meant for me to be here," Ngakoue said, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

"I actually have a bear tatted on my hand. I feel like that was a sign to me that I was always meant to be a Chicago Bear."

Ngakoue inked a one-year deal with the Bears on Friday. Head coach Matt Eberflus explained how he sees using him going forward.

"We see him as an every-down end, so he's going to have to play in those situations," Eberflus said, per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer. "And he's done it. He's been good at it, and we've got to make sure that he sharpens that part of it as well. And he will do that. We're excited where he is in terms of being an every-down defensive end for us."

Ngakoue played his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, notably earning a Pro Bowl appearance on the 2017 "Sacksonville" team that nearly made the Super Bowl before falling 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

He's since played for the Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. For his career, Ngakoue has amassed 135 quarterback hits and 65 sacks in seven seasons.

Ngakoue now joins a Bears team that reloaded this offseason after going 3-14, adding players such as wide receiver D.J. Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and lineman DeMarcus Walker.