Predicting Every NFL Division's Standings for 2023 Season Before Preseason Week 1

0 of 8

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the preseason about to get underway in earnest, it's a time of hope for fans across the NFL. Supporters of every team believe this is the year. This is the season that all their suffering finally pays off with a trip to the playoffs. Or that rather than just making the playoffs, their team will make it all the way to Las Vegas and Super Bowl LVIII.

Of course, some of those hopes are more realistic than others. If you're a supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs, then it's probably going to be a good season. But if you sport a different color red and root for the Arizona Cardinals?

Well, that's another story.

With the beginning of the first full week of preseason games just a few days away, we're going to run those hopes through the old reality wringer—by projecting the final standings for all eight divisions and the records for all 32 teams.