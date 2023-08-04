Cowboys Rumors: Malik Hooker Agrees to 3-Year, $24M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract extension with safety Malik Hooker, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who relayed the terms:

Hooker has played for the Cowboys the past two seasons after suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts over his first four. He played 16 games (six starts) last year and amassed 62 tackles (44 solo) and three interceptions.

Hooker was set to become a free agent in March, but now he's tied to the team through the 2026 season.

Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys loved the move.

David Helman of FOX Sports added his thoughts as well.

Hooker is the third Cowboys defensive back to agree to a new contract this offseason. Cornerback Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension, and Dallas retained safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year, $21 million contract. They are all part of a strong defensive unit that allowed the fifth-fewest points in football last season.

Dallas still has some work to do on the contract front, namely with linebacker Micah Parsons due a big payday, but the defense is in good shape for now as the team looks toward its season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.