    Cowboys Rumors: Malik Hooker Agrees to 3-Year, $24M Contract Extension

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 4, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) runs after picking up a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The fumble was over ruled on a replay. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    AP Photo/Chris Carlson

    The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract extension with safety Malik Hooker, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who relayed the terms:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    It's 3-years for Hooker worth $24M with $16.5M guaranteed and an $8M signing bonus due within 15 days. <a href="https://t.co/stxm276xD7">https://t.co/stxm276xD7</a>

    Hooker has played for the Cowboys the past two seasons after suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts over his first four. He played 16 games (six starts) last year and amassed 62 tackles (44 solo) and three interceptions.

    Hooker was set to become a free agent in March, but now he's tied to the team through the 2026 season.

    Marcus Mosher of Locked on Cowboys loved the move.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Malik Hooker was a fantastic add for Dallas in 2021. Love that he gets rewarded with a new deal.

    David Helman of FOX Sports added his thoughts as well.

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    Things I'm thinking about re: this news.<br><br>- it's a solid deal for a talented player <br><br>- I wonder what it means for Jayron Kearse, who I personally think is their best safety<br><br>- it's at least to some degree a message for Zack Martin &amp; Co., you cannot convince me otherwise

    Hooker is the third Cowboys defensive back to agree to a new contract this offseason. Cornerback Trevon Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension, and Dallas retained safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year, $21 million contract. They are all part of a strong defensive unit that allowed the fifth-fewest points in football last season.

    Dallas still has some work to do on the contract front, namely with linebacker Micah Parsons due a big payday, but the defense is in good shape for now as the team looks toward its season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.

