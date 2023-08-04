Saints' Alvin Kamara Says Roger Goodell Meeting 'Went Well' amid Suspension Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suggested Friday that he had a positive meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

According to The Athletic, Kamara said he felt the meeting "went well," before adding: "I think we got accomplished what we need to get accomplished."

Kamara was charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm stemming from an altercation in Las Vegas in February 2022, but he pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of breach of peace in July.

Prior to the meeting with Goodell, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Kamara was expected to be suspended for a portion of the 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.