Oregon, Washington Accepted into Big Ten, Will Leave Pac-12 After 2023 Season

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Pac-12 appears to be nearing a full-scale collapse.

Oregon and Washington are slated to join the Big Ten in 2024 after being officially voted into the conference by league presidents.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network first reported the moves, noting it put the Pac-12's future "in doubt." He said Oregon and Washington's departures "could be the fatal blow to the Pac-12."

Oregon and Washington will join USC, UCLA and Colorado in departing the Pac-12 over the last 13 months. The Trojans and Bruins are slated to join the Big Ten and the Buffaloes are re-joining the Big 12, the conference it called home from 1996-2010.

Additionally, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are reportedly slated for a move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, which is actively looking to expand.

The Big Ten will be the largest conference in college football history with 18 members, but it may not be done adding schools. The conference is "contemplating whether to stand at 18 or consider adding Stanford and Cal, or possibly any ACC schools that may leave," according to McMurphy.

The Ducks and Huskies will not instantly receive full shares of the Big Ten's new media rights deal, which includes Fox, CBS and NBC, according to McMurphy. However, the schools will still make more money than they would have if they remained in the Pac-12, McMurphy added.

The Pac-12 has been unable to secure a suitable new media rights deal, which is a big reason why members continue to flee the conference. It's current deal with ESPN and Fox expires after the 2023-24 season.

Thamel and Heather Dinich reported Tuesday that Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff presented members with a subscription-based Apple streaming deal for its TV contract this week:

"While several options were presented, the Apple streaming deal emerged as the likely leader at this point, bringing some clarity to a lengthy process that frustrated many within the league and ultimately played a role in Colorado's decision last week to join the Big 12. Monetary and exposure questions still loom, though, and outside pressure from the Big 12 remains."

With Pac-12 members continuing to pack their bags for bigger and brighter futures, the conference is certainly in danger. With the 2023 college football season on the horizon, this will be one of the biggest storylines to watch this fall.