    Video: Taylor Swift Gives '22' Hat to Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka at 'Eras' Concert

    Adam WellsAugust 4, 2023

    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant's hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka, got a special gift from Taylor Swift during the Grammy-winning musician's concert at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

    As Swift was performing "22" from Red, she put the famous hat from the music video on Bianka's head and gave her a hug.

    Pop Crave @PopCrave

    Taylor Swift shares special moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka, giving her the "22" hat at the Eras Tour in Los Angeles. <a href="https://t.co/XpmDa41XC8">pic.twitter.com/XpmDa41XC8</a>

    Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of the moment Bianka and Swift hugged on Instagram and wrote a caption: "We love you (Taylor Swift)" with a heart emoji.

    Thursday marked the first of six consecutive concerts Swift is putting on at SoFi Stadium as part of the Eras Tour. She will perform at the venue again on Friday and Saturday, take Sunday off and be back for three more shows from Monday through Wednesday.

    The bowler hat from "22" is something Swift has been giving to a fan at every concert she performs on the tour. It doesn't appear there's any specific method she uses to pick a fan, though they often seem to go to younger people sitting near the stage.

    As another example, a 10-year-old girl got the hat when Swift was playing at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in June.

    Bianka is the third daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. She was born in December 2016

