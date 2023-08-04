Video: Taylor Swift Gives '22' Hat to Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka at 'Eras' Concert

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Bianka, got a special gift from Taylor Swift during the Grammy-winning musician's concert at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

As Swift was performing "22" from Red, she put the famous hat from the music video on Bianka's head and gave her a hug.

Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of the moment Bianka and Swift hugged on Instagram and wrote a caption: "We love you (Taylor Swift)" with a heart emoji.

Thursday marked the first of six consecutive concerts Swift is putting on at SoFi Stadium as part of the Eras Tour. She will perform at the venue again on Friday and Saturday, take Sunday off and be back for three more shows from Monday through Wednesday.

The bowler hat from "22" is something Swift has been giving to a fan at every concert she performs on the tour. It doesn't appear there's any specific method she uses to pick a fan, though they often seem to go to younger people sitting near the stage.

As another example, a 10-year-old girl got the hat when Swift was playing at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in June.

Bianka is the third daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. She was born in December 2016