Dak Prescott Says He Enjoys Trash Talk at Cowboys Camp After Viral Trevon Diggs Video

After a video of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs talking trash to quarterback Dak Prescott went viral this week, Prescott made it clear Thursday that he has no issue with trash talk on the practice field.

Speaking to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Prescott insisted that he believes trash talks among teammates can be a good thing.

"I enjoy it. I really do. It gets the best of me. You got to be accountable from your words. I like to see other peoples' reactions. Sometimes they can take it, most of the time they can take it. I don't talk trash to a teammate or do anything that I know a guy that that doesn't get them going. To me that just shows you the passion within the practice and the comfortability and the connection that guys have across the ball, for myself anyways.

"It's fun. It really is. The best teams I've been a part of have that, and have that in that healthy manner. I just think that's a sign of that, honestly."

On Tuesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted video of Diggs having some choice words for Prescott along the sideline after a play:

That led to speculation that there were issues among teammates or that Diggs didn't respect Prescott, but Dak's comments suggest he has no concerns about that.

Diggs himself aimed to squash the negativity Thursday, as he called Prescott the "leader" of the Cowboys and added that he has the "utmost respect" for Dak:

The 30-year-old Prescott has been Dallas' starting quarterback since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016, and he has already established himself as one of the top statistical passers in team history.

In 97 career starts, Prescott owns a 61-36 record, and he has completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns and 65 interceptions.

The two-time Pro Bowler is just two seasons removed from throwing a career-high 37 touchdown passes, but there are some question marks surrounding his game entering the 2023 campaign since he led the NFL with 15 interceptions last season despite missing five games due to injury.

The biggest knock on Dak throughout his NFL career has been a lack of playoff success, as he is just 2-4 in the postseason and has never taken the Cowboys beyond the NFC Divisional Round.

He and the Cowboys did eliminate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady in his final NFL game last season in the NFC Wild Card Round, but Dallas fell to the San Francisco 49ers after that.

Questions persist regarding whether Prescott is the guy who can get the Cowboys over the hump and into a Super Bowl, but some trash talk during training camp doesn't necessarily mean his teammates have those same doubts.