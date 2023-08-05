Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Friday Scores and Bracket Results

Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Friday Scores and Bracket ResultsAugust 5, 2023
The 2023 Little League World Series United States Regional has kicked off, with teams in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest vying for an opportunity to cash their tickets to Williamsport, Pennsylvania from August 16-27.
Friday's slate of games featured emphatic messages from teams that figure to be major players in the annual tournament, with two displays of dominance in the form of double-digit victories.
Which teams advanced in regional competition, one step closer to ensuring they will star on the grandest stage that little league baseball has to offer?
Find out with this look at Friday's results.
Midwest Region
- North Dakota (Fargo Little League) def. Kansas (J L Hutchinson Baseball Little League), 15-1
- Wisconsin (Shorewood Little League) def. Missouri (Webb City Little League), 5-2
- Nebraska (Kearney Little League) def. Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American Little League), 4-1
- South Dakota (Sioux Falls Little League) def. Iowa (Johnston Little League), 2-1
Full bracket available here
Southeast Region Scores
- South Carolina (Northwood Little League) def. North Carolina (South Durham Little League), 4-3
- Georgia (Harris County Little League) def. West Virginia (Bridgeport Little League) 13-0
- West Virginia def. Alabama (Coosa Little League), 8-5
Full bracket available here
Southwest Region Scores
- Mississippi (Starkville Little League) def. Colorado (Three Rivers Little League), 11-1
- New Mexico (Roadrunner Little League) def. Arkansas (Junior Deputy Little League), 9-3
- Texas East (Needville Little League) def. Texas West (Northern Little League), 5-2
- Louisiana (Ascension Parish Little League) def. Oklahoma (Tulsa National Little League), 5-2
Full bracket available here.
North Dakota, Georgia, Mississippi Dominate Friday
North Dakota and Georgia sent emphatic messages to the rest of the United States field Friday: they plan to make noise in this year's Little League World Series.
The North Dakota team out of Fargo battered the Kansas squad, driving in 15 runs on its way to a first-round rout that started with a wild pitch, continued with a two-run double and included strong pitching and well-struck balls that systematically added to the score until it was out of reach.
Georgia started with consecutive doubles, taking a 1-0 lead before West Virginia could even blink. It was the first of 13 in a row as the Harris County Little League blanked the opposition in decisive fashion.
West Virginia would recover nicely, taking their frustration out on Alabama by scoring eight runs en route to a bounce back victory.
Mississippi followed up a loss to Texas East Thursday with a one-sided shellacking of Colorado, hanging 11 runs on them and sending that team packing.
Outside of New Mexico's 9-3 win over Arkansas, the rest of the day's games proved much closer, with every score being within three runs. That reflects a field of talented, hungry young teams looking to make an impact on the international stage.
North Dakota and Georgia return to the field Saturday, hoping to build on their momentous first appearances in this year's regional tournament as they battle Wisconsin and Tennessee, respectively.