Little League World Series Regionals 2023: Friday Scores and Bracket Results

4 of 4

North Dakota and Georgia sent emphatic messages to the rest of the United States field Friday: they plan to make noise in this year's Little League World Series.

The North Dakota team out of Fargo battered the Kansas squad, driving in 15 runs on its way to a first-round rout that started with a wild pitch, continued with a two-run double and included strong pitching and well-struck balls that systematically added to the score until it was out of reach.

Georgia started with consecutive doubles, taking a 1-0 lead before West Virginia could even blink. It was the first of 13 in a row as the Harris County Little League blanked the opposition in decisive fashion.

West Virginia would recover nicely, taking their frustration out on Alabama by scoring eight runs en route to a bounce back victory.

Mississippi followed up a loss to Texas East Thursday with a one-sided shellacking of Colorado, hanging 11 runs on them and sending that team packing.

Outside of New Mexico's 9-3 win over Arkansas, the rest of the day's games proved much closer, with every score being within three runs. That reflects a field of talented, hungry young teams looking to make an impact on the international stage.

North Dakota and Georgia return to the field Saturday, hoping to build on their momentous first appearances in this year's regional tournament as they battle Wisconsin and Tennessee, respectively.