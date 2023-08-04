Report: Arizona in 'Deep Discussions' with Big 12 Ahead of Board of Regents Meeting

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Arizona appears to be on the throes of leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, per ESPN's Pete Thamel:

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports relayed the news as well:

That report dropped one week after Colorado announced it is departing the Pac-12 for the Big 12 beginning with the 2024-25 season.

It also follows one day after Big Ten presidents and chancellors authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore adding Oregon and Washington to the conference, per Thamel.

There's also a report from 247Sports' Jason Scheer on Arizona State and Utah potentially joining the Wildcats to the Big 12.

"Although it is not completely finalized yet, sources indicate that Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are all likely to join the Big 12," Scheer wrote.

"One source said that it would have to fall apart for the three schools not to make the move and the ideal plan for the Big 12 is to make the biggest possible impact, which is announcing all three at once. Although it is not set in stone, there could be an announcement as soon as Friday.

"Should things fall apart, it would likely be Utah's fault. It is unknown how that would impact the Arizona schools, but Utah AD Mark Harlan has long been a major supporter of the Pac-12 and has been extremely hesitant to leave the conference."

If all of those rumored teams depart, the league will be left with four teams: Cal, Washington State, Stanford and Oregon State.

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com gave his takes on the matter for some schools.

All of the rumors and confirmed moves clearly call the conference's future into question. The league has served as one of the most prestigious college conferences for over a century after starting as the Pacific Coast Conference in 1915, but the clock is ticking toward midnight.