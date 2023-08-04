Jets' Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Buys $9.5M New Jersey House Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly bought a $9.5 million home in Northern New Jersey ahead of his first season with Gang Green.

Per Mary K. Jacob of the New York Post, the home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Features include a gourmet kitchen, a three-car garage with a charging station and a wine cellar. It also has a panoramic view of the New York City skyline.

Per TMZ Sports, Rodgers' new pad is 4,000 square feet and sits on two acres. He's located within a half hour of both the Jets' Florham Park practice facility and the team's gameday home in East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, joined the Jets via trade in April after 15 seasons as the Packers' starter. He set to make his regular-season debut on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills.