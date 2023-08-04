Video: Former Cowboys Star DeMarcus Ware Sings National Anthem Before Jets vs. Browns

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star defensive end DeMarcus Ware sung the national anthem prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on Thursday evening:



Ware is one of nine inductees into the Hall of Fame this year.

It's a well-deserved recognition after he enjoyed a successful 12-year career that included four first-team All-Pro team honors, nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.

Dallas selected Ware with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. The former Troy star played 10 seasons in Dallas before suiting up for two more with the Denver Broncos. He won Super Bowl 50 with the latter team to cap the 2015 campaign.

Ware finished his career with 138.5 sacks. He led the league in sacks in 2008 (20) and 2010 (15.5) while adding 19.5 more in 2011.