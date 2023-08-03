Cowboys' Trevon Diggs on Viral Dak Prescott Trash-Talk Video: 'It Makes Practice Fun'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Members of the Dallas Cowboys defense, including Trevon Diggs, turned heads Thursday when they talked trash to quarterback Dak Prescott, but the cornerback doesn't want people thinking it was an indication of problems on the team.

"I feel like it makes practice fun," Diggs told reporters. "At the end of the day, that's my brother. I love Dak to death. There's nothing behind it. It's just competitiveness, it's just football."

He was also quick to answer to anyone who believes it showed a lack of respect toward Prescott.

"Stay out of our business," Diggs said. "People don't need to worry about what we got going on, our relationship, my relationship with my brother. Dak is the leader of our team. He's going to go out there and have a great year. I have the utmost respect for Dak."

The Cowboys defense challenging Prescott like this in August could pay dividends during the regular season.

After all, Dallas needs its quarterback to bounce back if it is going to compete with the top teams in the NFC for a deep playoff run. The two-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2022 and threw just 23 touchdowns.

That was quite the dropoff from when he tallied 37 touchdown passes to 10 interceptions in 2021.

Diggs has never been one to back down from opposing offenses in games or during practices. He is often tasked with defending the No. 1 wide receiver and isn't far removed from 2021 when he led the league with 11 interceptions.

Prescott has been the face of the franchise since before Diggs was selected with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, so it should come as no surprise there is plenty of respect between two leaders of the team. And Diggs went out of his way to make it clear that there is, especially with the quarterback under the spotlight heading into a new campaign.

The Cowboys start their season on Sept. 10 with a divisional showdown against the New York Giants.

Chances are, there won't be as much mutual respect if Diggs talks trash to Daniel Jones in that game.